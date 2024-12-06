All Was Not Calm at Mariah Carey’s Christmas Concert

On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to meeeee, two separate but equally funny Mariah Carey micro-dramas! (Still working out the rhyme scheme…)

At a recent holiday concert held by the Queen of Christmas (but not the only Queen of Christmas, lest we forget) an all-out brawl broke out in front of the stage. As Carey sang her famous “All I Want For Christmas is You,” two couples started throwing drinks and batting at one another. Certainly not the reason for the season! Though in the spirit of generosity, audience members did film the spat from multiple angles. Luckily it looks like no one was seriously injured (it’s all sauced-up boomers comically missing one another with their punches), but you have to imagine just how foul of a mood someone must be in to throw hands after Carey hits the iconic “It’s tiiiiiiime!” note. Not to mention — disrespectful of Ms. Carey!