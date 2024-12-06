All Was Not Calm at Mariah Carey’s Christmas Concert

On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to meeeee, two separate but equally funny Mariah Carey micro-dramas! (Still working out the rhyme scheme…)
At a recent holiday concert held by the Queen of Christmas (but not the only Queen of Christmas, lest we forget) an all-out brawl broke out in front of the stage. As Carey sang her famous “All I Want For Christmas is You,” two couples started throwing drinks and batting at one another. Certainly not the reason for the season! Though in the spirit of generosity, audience members did film the spat from multiple angles. Luckily it looks like no one was seriously injured (it’s all sauced-up boomers comically missing one another with their punches), but you have to imagine just how foul of a mood someone must be in to throw hands after Carey hits the iconic “It’s tiiiiiiime!” note. Not to mention — disrespectful of Ms. Carey!
Speaking of disrespect, Mariah Carey set the record straight that her Spotify Wrapped video thanking her loyal fans was not AI like many people (disrespectfully!!!) suspected. She quote tweeted the video, throwing her lighting guy and makeup artist under the bus: “Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things!”
But I ask that you watch the video yourself and let me know what you think. The motionless eyes, the gentle swaying, the holiday background straight out of an eight-hour YouTube fireplace video… You know what, though? Whatever. If that’s where Mariah wants to spend her holiday season, inside the warm embrace of “not” AI, who am I to tell her no?
- Cursed sentence alert: Chainsmoker member Drew Taggart proposed to his girlfriend with the help of Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump. [Page Six]
- Flavor Flav claims he was booted from the NBC dressing rooms by security during the Rockefeller tree lighting event earlier this week. Booooo. [TMZ]
- Don’t worry, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris’ she-said-she-said divorce drama continues. [Autostraddle]
- Paris Jackson is engaged to Justin Long. But not *that* Justin Long. He is still blissfully married to Kate Bosworth. [Daily Mail]
- Don’t forget the reason for the season — Gwen Stefani surely hasn’t. She’s promoting an Advent challenge on Mark Wahlberg’s Catholic prayer app, Hallow. [CatholicVote]
