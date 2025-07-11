On Justin Bieber’s New Album, Marriage Never Sounded So Terrible!

For the first time in four years, Justin Bieber has released an album. Swag, a 21-track LP, has arrived after very little promotion (read: a few billboards that went up on Thursday) and amid a media feeding frenzy thanks to Bieber’s fallout from ex-manager, Scooter Braun, bizarre posts on social media, persistent rumors of financial ruin, and public speculation about the health of his marriage to wife, Hailey Bieber. Well, after a quick listen, I’m not sure Swag will do much to quell the latter…

According to a statement released with the album, Swag was inspired by the Grammy winner’s “devotion as a husband and father” and “this new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet.” Personal, I think, is an understatement.

Take “Walking Away,” a track that sees Bieber singing about a partner “throwing stones at [his] back” when he’s “defenseless.”