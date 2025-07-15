Welp, Now We Know Why Sydney Sweeney Was at the Bezos Wedding

After a week’s worth of speculation about Sydney Sweeney‘s presence at the Venice nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, we now have a pretty compelling theory as to why she made the trip. And no, she was not hired to show up.

On Monday, Us Weekly reported that the Emmy-nominated actress and producer will launch a lingerie line “very soon,” backed by Bezos and his new bride. That’s right. Instead of a skincare or lifestyle brand, Sweeney has set her sights on stealing Victoria’s secret.

“This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year,” an “insider” told the magazine. Bezos and Sánchez invested in her latest business venture by way of a fat check to the private equity firm, Coatue, funding the unannounced line. Coatue, according to the Wall Street Journal, recently launched its Innovation Fund thanks to a $1 billion injection from the family offices of Bezos and fellow billionaire, Michael Dell. Cool!