Welp, Now We Know Why Sydney Sweeney Was at the Bezos Wedding

After a week’s worth of speculation about Sydney Sweeney‘s presence at the Venice nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, we now have a pretty compelling theory as to why she made the trip. And no, she was not hired to show up.
On Monday, Us Weekly reported that the Emmy-nominated actress and producer will launch a lingerie line “very soon,” backed by Bezos and his new bride. That’s right. Instead of a skincare or lifestyle brand, Sweeney has set her sights on stealing Victoria’s secret.
“This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year,” an “insider” told the magazine. Bezos and Sánchez invested in her latest business venture by way of a fat check to the private equity firm, Coatue, funding the unannounced line. Coatue, according to the Wall Street Journal, recently launched its Innovation Fund thanks to a $1 billion injection from the family offices of Bezos and fellow billionaire, Michael Dell. Cool!
You know what this means? I fear Megyn Kelly was at least partially correct in her assertion about Sweeney’s attendance at the wedding…
“Why was she there?” Kelly infamously wondered on an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show earlier this month. “Sydney Sweeney’s the new toast of the town out there because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with.”
Typically, everything out of Kelly’s mouth gets an eye-roll or a plaintive sigh from me, but she was kind of onto something. Everyone is—beyond creepily—obsessed with Sweeney’s body. And because today’s movie stars seemingly can’t be content with being movie stars, capitalists are going to capitalize—in this case, on their assets.
However, there are still conflicting reports as to Sweeney’s appearance at the Bezos wedding. According to Page Six, Sweeney “is not friends with either” one of the couple but was invited because she’s starring in an upcoming movie for Amazon MGM Studios. Meaning she was just there “to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood,” as one source claimed.
Either way, she’s in business with Bezos. And that’s reason enough not to patronize whatever they’re selling.
