Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Have Added a Third

In this week’s Yacht Report, a new trio of elite besties has emerged on the high seas. Their siren song? A lot of money, debasing themselves for a lot of money, hideous kaftans that cost a lot of money, and, just in case you missed the first verse, a lot of money. That’s right, I’m talking about Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and their new bestie, Kris Jenner.
Over the weekend, the fearsome threesome lounged on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca—a yacht that, believe it or not, did not belong to their mutual friend Jeff Bezos. And as much wealth as they’ve all hoarded, it doesn’t appear to be one of their own either. Instead, it appears to be film producer and record executive David Geffen‘s $200 million vessel, the Rising Sun, which its typically moored on the Spanish island. Winfrey and King have been mainstays on the Rising Sun since 2017, as have Bob Iger, Diane von Furstenberg, and her husband, Barry Diller.
Geffen himself made an appearance in one of the many photos King posted to her Instagram over the weekend. In one, Winfrey, King, and Jenner posed on cushions all whilst wearing some of the tackiest silks ever created. Winfrey’s kaftan, for instance, bears what looks to be the face of a tiger. In another, all three of the women—once again, wearing silks or a matching set—posed with Geffen on the deck.
“Summer vacation in Spain 🇪🇸 Great people, insane accommodations, beautiful hikes, and the most delicious food!” King captioned the photodump. How nice for them.
While Winfrey and King have been best friends for decades, Jenner has formed the tip of a friendship triangle very recently. When King went to space for 11 minutes at Winfrey’s urging, Winfrey and Jenner very notably cheered her on from Earth. Then Winfrey, King and Jenner all attended the Bezos wedding festivities in Venice last month and, per reports, were inseparable. After the reception, for instance, an insider told Page Six that the three women were the “big dancers of the night.”
It’s pretty clear where these three are headed right? The next Blue Origin space mission in the name of feminism. Then, hell in matching kaftans.
Calling it now: JoJo Siwa will be engaged by the end of 2025. [Page Six]
Rihanna‘s sons just walked (kind of) a red carpet in custom Dior Men by Jonathan Anderson. [People]
Your Trump-pilled uncle will hate to hear this but: Superman is kicking ass at the box office. [Variety]
Jason Momoa can, in fact, get hotter: He raced to the scene of a motorcycle accident to help an unconscious man. [TMZ]
Olivia Rodrigo is now speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Did a Zionist executive get fired from Interscope recently or…? [Daily Mail]
Is it a requirement to be sexy and in love to go to Wimbledon? [Us Weekly]
Sarah Jessica Parker just copped to dating Nicholas Cage. [Just Jared]
