What Did Sydney Sweeney Ever Do to Carol Baum?

I don’t believe in calling people ugly and talentless for no reason but, if it weren’t for longtime Hollywood producer Carol Baum brutally and needlessly attacking Sydney Sweeney, I’d be writing about Anya Taylor-Joy walking around NYC or Zendaya wearing another tennis-themed dress. So, I don’t know what Sweeney did to you or your family Carol, but thanks for keeping things fun and catty.

“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching [Anyone But You] on the plane…I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her,” Baum recently told an audience at a fan screening of the 1988 film Dead Ringers, which she produced. If you couldn’t guess already, she hated the “unwatchable” movie.

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?”’ she continued, according to the Daily Mail, referring to the production class she teaches at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. “Nobody had an answer but then the question was asked, ‘Well if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?'”

“Well that’s a really good question…that’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know,” she said. “Your job is to get the movie made.” All that just to essentially say, “Sometimes you have to work with people you don’t like.” Incredible.

I haven’t seen Anyone But You but it’s probably not the first Sweeney film I’d recommend to someone. (I’d personally start with Reality.) And ~art is subjective~ so I understand not thinking someone’s talented, but arguing that one of the most conventionally attractive stars of today is not conventionally attractive? It just sounds like Carol has a grudge. Who knows, maybe Sweeney refused to be in one of Carol’s movies and then spit in her face and insulted her family.

Whatever the reason, I really hope (for Sydney’s sake) no one ever tells Baum about Madame Web.