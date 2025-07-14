Pam Bondi Fires DOJ’s Top Ethics Advisor and Misspells His Name in Letter 

Tirrell headed the DOJ’s ethics office. His portfolio included reviewing and approving financial disclosures, recusals, waivers to conflicts of interest, and advice on travel and gifts for Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other DOJ leaders.
He also oversaw a team of ethics staffers that provide guidance to employees in all the department’s litigating offices, law enforcement agencies, and other branches.
The letter didn’t explain why he was being terminated, but he posted it to LinkedIn on Monday morning, which showed his name spelled “JOSPEH” not Joseph. The commonly-spelled name has been one of the most popular names in the U.S. for over a century, ranking #32 of the most popular baby boy names in 2024, and #29 in 2o23, according to ssa.gov. Should that make it immune to anyone misspelling it ever? No. But it’s funny.
“My public service is not over, and my career as a Federal civil servant is not finished. I took the oath at 18 as a Midshipman to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ I have taken that oath at least five more times since then,” Tirell wrote on LinkedIn. “That oath did not come with the caveat that I need only support the Constitution when it is easy or convenient. I look forward to finding ways to continue in my personal calling of service to my country. I encouraged anyone who is reading this to do the same.”
While Tirrell’s letter didn’t provide a reason, Bloomberg Law notes that Tirrell had advised Special Counsel Jack Smith in his criminal prosecution of Trump, including the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Also on Friday, Bondi fired 20 DOJ employees who worked for Smith during those investigations. Such a coinkydink.
In other Trump administration news this Monday, Pete Hegseth’s Department of Defense announced they’ve awarded Musk’s xAI a $200 million contract so the government can start using Grok. Most recently, Grok was in the news for turning into a Nazi after Musk gave it an “anti-woke” update.
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.