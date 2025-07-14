Pam Bondi Fires DOJ’s Top Ethics Advisor and Misspells His Name in Letter 

Attorney General Pam Bondi sure has a lot on her plate right now: After promising the country in February that she was going to release the Jeffrey Epstein “client list”—to the glee of right-wingers everywhere who believe Trump is pure and perfect and the list would only implicate Democrats—Bondi’s Department of Justice recently determined that actually, there is no client list. Now, MAGA wants her head.

So it makes perfect sense why she chose right now to fire the DOJ’s top Ethics Advisor, a man who’s worked at the department for more than 20 years. And it also makes perfect sense why, in his termination letter, she didn’t even have a spare second to check if she spelled his name correctly.

On Sunday, Bloomberg Law reported that Joseph Tirrell received his termination letter from Bondi on July 11. The outlet writes: