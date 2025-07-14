A Ranking of the Wimbledon Couples I Want to Play Doubles With

Wimbledon just ended, but for the last two weeks, the oldest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments convened a who’s who of Hollywood’s hottest elites. Everyone from Leomie Anderson to David Beckham to Nicole Kidman showed up and showed out. The highlights: Lucy Boynton’s Chanel slip dress, Olivia Dean’s butter yellow sheath, and Maya Jamas’s brown corset. Couples, too, made the tournament their personal runways. To the dismay of many queers, Olivia Cooke unveiled her bald boyfriend (and House of the Dragon co-star), Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves wore cute suits, and hell, I’ll even hand it to Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum. They were there! But this isn’t that kind of ranking.

If Challengers taught me anything, it’s that there’s not only room in every relationship for a third, but sometimes it’s made better by one. And if its protagonist did anything right, it’s to pit a perfectly happy couple against each other to compete for her approval. Who among us doesn’t fantasize about such a reality? Because I’ve yet to find two people in my own life to target, I took a look at all the photos of star-studded seat pairings, suspended reality for a few moments, and made like Tashi Duncan.

So, here are 10 couples (and family members) I want to play doubles with.

10. Keira Knightley and James Righton

keira knightley and james righton at wimbledon today ✨️ pic.twitter.com/9lzqOSwtYF — best of keira knightley (@knightleyfiles) July 13, 2025

Keira Knightley and her 5’9 husband aren’t quite regulars at Wimbledon. Before attending in 2024, they hadn’t been since 2014, when they sat in the Royal Box. Even still, they look the part. The matching ivory suiting, shades, and bored expressions? I’m hoping they catch me staring from wherever the plebeians are seated and like my vibe.

9. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge

Olivia spotted today with Louis Partridge at Wimbledon! pic.twitter.com/oUUdu4KsEY — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) July 2, 2025

So, here’s the thing: Olivia Rodrigo isn’t my preferred pop girlie. Frankly, she’s not even in the Top 10. However, has anyone ever looked this good in red? From the gingham dress to the red frame (and lens!) sunglasses, she looks like a walking, talking order of Wimbledon’s famed strawberries and cream. And her boyfriend looks like…an aristocrat whose ancestors likely made mine their servants. Hey, I like a challenge!

8. Glen Powell And Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez and Glen Powell at Wimbledon on July 5, 2025 pic.twitter.com/Xm0fH65buW — Top Gun Archive (@topgunarchive) July 8, 2025

With all of Wimbledon’s pomp and circumstance, there’s just something about the fact that Glen Powell looks like he threw on that linen suit post-shower and walked right out the door that’s impelling me to put my whole fist in my mouth. He also brought his parents *bites down on hand* and his friend and former co-star, who happens to be just as hot *bites down on hand even harder.*