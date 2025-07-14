A Ranking of the Wimbledon Couples I Want to Play Doubles With

If Challengers taught me anything, it's that there's not only room in every relationship for a third, but sometimes it's made better by one.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  July 14, 2025 | 3:53pm
Photo: Getty Images Celebrities
A Ranking of the Wimbledon Couples I Want to Play Doubles With

Wimbledon just ended, but for the last two weeks, the oldest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments convened a who’s who of Hollywood’s hottest elites. Everyone from Leomie Anderson to David Beckham to Nicole Kidman showed up and showed out. The highlights: Lucy Boynton’s Chanel slip dress, Olivia Dean’s butter yellow sheath, and Maya Jamas’s brown corset. Couples, too, made the tournament their personal runways. To the dismay of many queers, Olivia Cooke unveiled her bald boyfriend (and House of the Dragon co-star), Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves wore cute suits, and hell, I’ll even hand it to Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum. They were there! But this isn’t that kind of ranking.

If Challengers taught me anything, it’s that there’s not only room in every relationship for a third, but sometimes it’s made better by one. And if its protagonist did anything right, it’s to pit a perfectly happy couple against each other to compete for her approval. Who among us doesn’t fantasize about such a reality? Because I’ve yet to find two people in my own life to target, I took a look at all the photos of star-studded seat pairings, suspended reality for a few moments, and made like Tashi Duncan.

So, here are 10 couples (and family members) I want to play doubles with.

10. Keira Knightley and James Righton

Keira Knightley and her 5’9 husband aren’t quite regulars at Wimbledon. Before attending in 2024, they hadn’t been since 2014, when they sat in the Royal Box. Even still, they look the part. The matching ivory suiting, shades, and bored expressions? I’m hoping they catch me staring from wherever the plebeians are seated and like my vibe.

9. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge

So, here’s the thing: Olivia Rodrigo isn’t my preferred pop girlie. Frankly, she’s not even in the Top 10. However, has anyone ever looked this good in red? From the gingham dress to the red frame (and lens!) sunglasses, she looks like a walking, talking order of Wimbledon’s famed strawberries and cream. And her boyfriend looks like…an aristocrat whose ancestors likely made mine their servants. Hey, I like a challenge!

8. Glen Powell And Danny Ramirez

With all of Wimbledon’s pomp and circumstance, there’s just something about the fact that Glen Powell looks like he threw on that linen suit post-shower and walked right out the door that’s impelling me to put my whole fist in my mouth. He also brought his parents *bites down on hand* and his friend and former co-star, who happens to be just as hot *bites down on hand even harder.*

At the risk of my Raya account, I’ll note that I’ve matched with Danny Ramirez on the app, but because I am very stupid (and Powell wasn’t part of the equation), I let the match expire. I’ll do better next time—if only because of these photos.

7. Cate Blanchett and Her Mom

Calm down. I’m not trying to date a woman and her mother. Who am I? Dustin Hoffman? What I am hoping for is the chance to sit between them—matching fan in hand—just to convince the elder Blanchett that her daughter should leave her husband for a controversially young girlfriend (me).

6. Sienna Miller and Oli Green (and Theo James, Robin Wright, and Cooper Koch)

There are many couples in this photograph: Sienna Miller and Oli Green, Theo James and Ruth Kearney, Robin Wright and whoever that guy next to her is. (Please see featured photo.) Oh, and Cooper Koch…all alone. This is an orgy of sex appeal—so much so that it’s difficult to determine where to look first. I’m happy to be a third, fourth, fifth, etc., etc.

5. Matt Bomer and Simon Halls

First, did we know Matt Bomer married a silver fox 14 years his senior?  Second, I don’t know if I want them to gentle-parent me or gentle-[redacted] me. They look like they would be disappointed in me 24/7, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take.

4. Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant has charm, wit, and the fact that he’s a terminally online troll on his side. Then, he had to go and fall asleep at Wimbledon. As a person who would only attend a tennis match for the Pimm’s Cups, it really doesn’t get hotter than that, folks. And anyone who can make a tweed dress and espadrilles look this chic is welcome in the threesome of my dreams.

3. Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield

As a bisexual person who has had crushes on both Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield within the last year, their choice to hard-launch their relationship at Wimbledon was very important to me. I prayed for times like this etc., etc. A sundress and a button-down shirt are hardly the most glamorous ensembles you can wear to Wimbledon, and yet, here they are looking better than everybody else in their vicinity…except for Charithra Chandran.

2. Jodie Comer and Her Brother

Once again, I am not advocating for fornicating with family members. I am simply so down bad for Jodie Comer that if she were sitting next to the Queen Consort, I would take one for the team. There is no one else I’d rather court. That said, her brother ain’t bad either…

1. Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal

I’ve seen All Of Us Strangers, so I know my two little white boys would take such good care of me. I also know Andrew Scott isn’t interested in my people. And that’s OK! I’m just as thrilled to watch these two kiss.

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...