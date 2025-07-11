Trump Says Kristi Noem Def Didn’t Delay Texas Flood Response—Because He Saw Her on TV

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is constantly under fire because she’s bad at her job and cares more about getting hair extensions to have photoshoots at foreign gulags than she does about, oh, I don’t know, competently running the Department of Homeland Security. But this week, ICE Barbie is under fire because she fucked up FEMA’s response to the deadly Texas floods. Fortunately for her, her boss thinks she did a great job since she managed to prioritize the one thing he cares about.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Noem inexplicably took an entire weekend to sign off on extra FEMA-requested resources amid the catastrophic flooding in Texas, which has since left 120 dead and over 150 still missing. Even worse, the delay stemmed from a needless rule Noem herself recently implemented.

The new rule stipulates that any contract or grant over $100,000 has to get her personal signature before the money is released. Some (most) might call this government red tape or a pointless bureaucratic hurdle, but Noem calls it weeding out waste. Sure! So when the flash floods in Texas devastated multiple towns over the Fourth of July weekend, FEMA had to wait on Noem before deploying critical search and rescue operations. The agency sent its requests on Friday. Noem didn’t sign off until Monday.