Paris Hilton & Deryck Whibley Once Faked an Orgy So Cops Wouldn’t Bust Them for Drugs

The early 2000s were a much simpler time: The tabloids were a monster, and the fashion was horrendous, but there was no TikTok, no Instagram, no threat of fentanyl-laced drugs, and celebrities could lose their minds with each other and rest assured that it wouldn’t come out until they revealed it themselves in their memoirs a decade later.

Like Deryck Whibley, Sum 41’s leader singer, who just released a new memoir, Walking Disaster, in which he includes lots of details about his six-month fling with Paris Hilton in 2003. Their relationship seemed to involve doing a bunch of coke together and then making out at parties throughout Hollywood. In one anecdote, Whibley writes that they were at a party at an “old” and “out-of-work” producer’s house when Hilton pulled out some coke that was the “purest, most amazing blow” he’d ever had. “It wasn’t edgy, it wasn’t speedy, I didn’t feel my heart racing at all,” he wrote. “I just felt f–king incredible.” See? Simpler times.