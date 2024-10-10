Paris Hilton & Deryck Whibley Once Faked an Orgy So Cops Wouldn’t Bust Them for Drugs

The early 2000s were a much simpler time: The tabloids were a monster, and the fashion was horrendous, but there was no TikTok, no Instagram, no threat of fentanyl-laced drugs, and celebrities could lose their minds with each other and rest assured that it wouldn’t come out until they revealed it themselves in their memoirs a decade later.
Like Deryck Whibley, Sum 41’s leader singer, who just released a new memoir, Walking Disaster, in which he includes lots of details about his six-month fling with Paris Hilton in 2003. Their relationship seemed to involve doing a bunch of coke together and then making out at parties throughout Hollywood. In one anecdote, Whibley writes that they were at a party at an “old” and “out-of-work” producer’s house when Hilton pulled out some coke that was the “purest, most amazing blow” he’d ever had. “It wasn’t edgy, it wasn’t speedy, I didn’t feel my heart racing at all,” he wrote. “I just felt f–king incredible.” See? Simpler times.
At another one of these parties, Whibley writes that—one week before Sum 41 was set to go on tour in Canada—he was hanging out in the “back bedroom” of a mansion in the Hollywood Hills with Hilton, Byron McMackin of Pennywise, and Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots, where they were all “doing lines of blow and talking at each other.” But then the cops showed up at the house.
“I fucking panicked, jumping up to flush the drugs or hide or something, while Paris calmly cleared the mountain of coke into her bag,” Whibley writes. “I continued freaking out because now Paris had a ton of blow in her purse, there was no way out of this back room, and the cops were about to bust in. Also, we were super f–king high.” Some rockstar.
Whibley then writes that he thought they should all “jump in the bed, get under the covers, and pretend like [they’re] having an orgy,” so the cops would think they were “gross sex freaks,” which is obviously the best-case scenario when you have a pound of drugs in your purse. Since they were all high, he writes that they all thought the plan was “brilliant.” I have to admit, I don’t think it’s the worst idea I’ve ever heard.
Luckily, the cops were only there for a noise complaint so they were fine…at least for that night. Whibley writes that he went on a drug binge with Hilton after that party and ended up in an “Xanax coma,” ultimately missing his first show in Canada.
But Whibley got sober in 2014 after nearly dying from “all the hard boozing,” and…just released a memoir, so good for him! Hilton was arrested for cocaine possession in 2010, but she seems to be doing great these days, too.
