Bethenny Frankel: The Vibe at the ‘It Ends With Us’ Premiere Was ‘Off’

Just days after Justin Baldoni‘s attorney made public an audio recording of his client alleging that he and his loved ones had been relegated to “the basement” at the New York City premiere of It Ends With Us, Bethenny Frankel shared her own memory of the August 2024 event.

“I have the craziest It Ends With Us premiere story that I totally forgot about and I’m putting the pieces together now,” the millionaire entrepreneur said in a new TikTok, noting that she had never shared the story before because she feared she might be “canceled.”

According to Frankel, there was an hour between the red carpet and the screening—a phenomenon in her “over 20 years” of attending film premieres. “Now maybe that happens. I’ve never seen that happen,” she emphasized.

In a bid to kill some time, Frankel and her friend, Danielle, left to grab a cocktail. Seems normal, no? However, en route to a bar, Frankel recalled running into someone on Lively’s team and feeling put off by their demeanor.

“They’re a little distant and a little icy to me,” Frankel described. “Just, there’s something that I’m like, ‘Wow, OK,’ and in other circumstances, this person is not this way and it just, it was slightly off-putting to Danielle and I. We both noted it.”

Then, when the pair returned to the theater for the screening, Frankel said they were “passed” by Anna Wintour who was headed in a different direction, and introduced to Baldoni who was standing in a line Frankel perceived to be heading into the main theater.

“Usually, not usually, always, unless it’s a weird different screening, the premiere is in one giant theater,” Frankel told her followers. “But here, he’s in one theater, something’s going on somewhere else. I saw Anna walk this way.”

Frankel further claimed that she and Danielle were seated in a theater, yet it felt like “everybody” had been separated.

“The vibe was off,” Frankel said. “I didn’t tell anybody because I thought I would be canceled if we left,” she said. “Because the vibes were not vibing. Like, wasted hair, makeup, outfit, to go to the city, drink a margarita in a mason jar, take a bucket of popcorn, take two bites, see Anna Wintour, see Justin Baldoni and left to go back to Connecticut. Like, talk about blue balls.” All that and the movie isn’t even good. Blue balls, indeed.

Ultimately, Frankel said she and Danielle opted to leave early.

“It felt like I was doing something wrong, but it felt like I was also doing something right,” she said of the departure. “Something was fucked.” Honestly? I get it. This is my exact thought process each and every time I leave my house.