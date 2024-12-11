Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Reportedly Donezo

This week, those who give a shit about the love life of Donald Trump Jr. received confirmation on some long-swirling rumors that he called off his engagement to Kimberly Gargoyle — er, I mean Guilfoyle. According to a Daily Mail exclusive, it’s not fake news. And he’s already moved on.

“There is no more Kimberly and Don – at least not romantically,” a source told the tabloid on Tuesday. “Their engagement hasn’t officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the inauguration to announce.” So, let me get this straight: these two are simply keeping up appearances for…the subsect of the country that actually cares about them? OK.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are barely keeping up appearances. The former has recently been spotted out and about with Palm Beach socialite, Bettina Anderson. This week, they were photographed hand-in-hand leaving a restaurant in Palm Beach as part of her birthday celebrations. And on Instagram, Anderson shared a floral arrangement Trump Jr. sent her. The message on the card? “Many have said you’re aging out but I think you’re perfect…Happy Birthday!” She is 38 years old. Even more disconcerting? Trump Jr.’s ex-wife sent Anderson a cake. Palm Beach society really is incestual, isn’t it?

Anyway, it’s speculated that the pair have actually been cavorting for months. They were first spotted having a PDA-heavy lunch in September, but eagle-eyed observers have since noted that Anderson was actually seated behind Trump Jr. at the Republican National Convention in July — the same convention where Guilfoyle delivered remarks and Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, attended with their children. Inviting your current girlfriend, current-but-maybe-ex-fiancée, and your ex-wife to the same event? Frankly, that’s a boldness found only in Trump DNA.