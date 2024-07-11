GOP Senate Candidate Compares Himself to a Falsely Accused Rapist to… Defend Himself??

With each election cycle comes the inevitable, disturbing competition for which Republican candidate will offhandedly make the most deranged comment. It’s only July, but here’s an early entry: Meet Tim Sheehy, a military veteran, ultra-wealthy founder of a drone technology company, and anti-abortion extremist, who’s running to oust three-term Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Tester.

At a Monday campaign event, Sheehy addressed some of the very fair criticisms he’s received from Tester’s camp, which include comments about Sheehy trying to “buy Montana” to make it a “playground for the rich.” In audio from the event obtained by Jezebel, Sheehy seemed to compare himself to a falsely accused rapist, victimized by Tester’s “attacks” on him:

“His ads, you’ll notice his campaign is based on one thing: character assassination. He can’t talk about what he’s done, he just has to trash me. It’s all lies. People ask me, how do you fight back? Number one, I can’t, because it’s like, if you’re not a rapist, how do you prove you’re not a rapist? I can’t prove it, it’s impossible.”

“That’s what he’s counting on is throwing out enough lies about me that people have questions about me,” Sheehy concluded. “And the other thing he wants me to do is come out and spend all my time defending myself against his lies, because then I’m not on message.”