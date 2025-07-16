Yes, We’re Scrutinizing the Guest List at Brody Jenner’s Wedding to Tia Blanco

Another day, another celebrity wedding guest list to scrutinize. And frankly, this one is way more interesting than whatever happened in Venice two weeks ago. Over the weekend, Brody Jenner married professional surfer Tia Blanco at an “intimate ceremony” in Malibu, as professional surfers are wont to do. The wedding took place at the home of Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, where Brody danced on a surfboard surrounded by 60-70 guests. Among them was Caitlyn Jenner, who famously did not attend Brody’s not-legally-binding 2018 wedding in Bali to Kaitlynn Carter.

But can you guess who was missing from both nuptials? Brody’s mega-famous half sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner (and by extension, Timotheé Chalamet as Kylie’s +1, which is the greater loss). According to TMZ, both Kendall and Kylie were invited to the Malibu celebration, but “opted not to attend,” though they noted that it was “not due to any bad blood,” but rather “may have been a strategic move to keep the spotlight on the bride and groom.” That all sounds fair…until you remember how many weddings Taylor Swift has attended for people who are not her direct relatives.