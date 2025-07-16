Yes, We’re Scrutinizing the Guest List at Brody Jenner’s Wedding to Tia Blanco

While initial reports said things are all good in the Jenner camp, a new article in The Sun has a different source revealing that the wedding was “not a priority” for the sisters due to a long-standing beef between their mom, Kris Jenner, and Thompson. Caitlyn was married to Linda from 1981 to 1986, then married Kris in 1991, and the pair stayed together for 23 years. In that time, according to the tabloid, it was “a lot of fireworks” between Kris and Linda, which “did carry through into the kids.” Sad, considering they all have so much in common (being rich and on reality television).
So what did the Jenner sisters do instead? Kylie appears to be on a yacht in Greece right now. Before that, Kendall was with her in St. Tropez putting a $75,000 Hermés bag on her head. She’s so crazzzzzzy! Love her!
But they were both at the Lauren Sánchez-Jeff Bezos wedding two weeks ago. Though, to be fair, there was way less of a chance of “outshining the bride and groom” with a guest list that included Sydney Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and the rest of their famous family.
In a January interview on The Viall Files, Brody spoke about his relationships with his half sisters and their extended sister network, telling host Nick Viall, “I love them all to death, I just don’t see them.” He added, “We didn’t grow up in the same household, so it’s not like it’s any different, but when we do see each other, it’s like no time has passed. We are close, but we’re not, like, calling each other every day … but if Kylie or Kendall were to call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone. I would be there for them.”
How sweet! I’m sure they’d do the same for you, unless, of course, the thing you were calling about was your wedding invitation. Also, before you ask, no, Spencer Pratt was not there. Heidi Montag‘s sister, Holly Montag, got married the same weekend. It’s unclear if Frankie Delgado was there.
- Nicki Minaj says she’s been to countries that haven’t heard of SZA. [Twitter]
- We have our live action Link and Zelda (and it’s not Hunter Schaefer). [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Elmo is sorry for what Elmo said when Elmo was hacked. [Twitter]
- Joaquin Phoenix is sorry for what Joaquin Phoenix said when Joaquin Phoenix was on Letterman in 2009. [Variety]
- On the heels of her own cheating scandal, Scheana Shay says Lisa Vanderpump used her “real life pain” (aka her affair with Eddie Cibrian) to launch her TV empire. [Page Six]
- Emma Watson has been banned from driving for 6 months for speeding. Good thing she can just use her flying broo—oh nevermind. [BBC]
