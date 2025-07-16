Yes, We’re Scrutinizing the Guest List at Brody Jenner’s Wedding to Tia Blanco

Despite being invited, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were not there—nor was Spencer Pratt.

Another day, another celebrity wedding guest list to scrutinize. And frankly, this one is way more interesting than whatever happened in Venice two weeks ago. Over the weekend, Brody Jenner married professional surfer Tia Blanco at an “intimate ceremony” in Malibu, as professional surfers are wont to do. The wedding took place at the home of Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, where Brody danced on a surfboard surrounded by 60-70 guests. Among them was Caitlyn Jenner, who famously did not attend Brody’s not-legally-binding 2018 wedding in Bali to Kaitlynn Carter. 

But can you guess who was missing from both nuptials? Brody’s mega-famous half sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner (and by extension, Timotheé Chalamet as Kylie’s +1, which is the greater loss). According to TMZ, both Kendall and Kylie were invited to the Malibu celebration, but “opted not to attend,” though they noted that it was “not due to any bad blood,” but rather “may have been a strategic move to keep the spotlight on the bride and groom.” That all sounds fair…until you remember how many weddings Taylor Swift has attended for people who are not her direct relatives. 

While initial reports said things are all good in the Jenner camp, a new article in The Sun has a different source revealing that the wedding was “not a priority” for the sisters due to a long-standing beef between their mom, Kris Jenner, and Thompson. Caitlyn was married to Linda from 1981 to 1986, then married Kris in 1991, and the pair stayed together for 23 years. In that time, according to the tabloid, it was “a lot of fireworks” between Kris and Linda, which “did carry through into the kids.” Sad, considering they all have so much in common (being rich and on reality television).

So what did the Jenner sisters do instead? Kylie appears to be on a yacht in Greece right now. Before that, Kendall was with her in St. Tropez putting a $75,000 Hermés bag on her headShe’s so crazzzzzzy! Love her! 

But they were both at the Lauren Sánchez-Jeff Bezos wedding two weeks ago. Though, to be fair, there was way less of a chance of “outshining the bride and groom” with a guest list that included Sydney Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and the rest of their famous family. 

In a January interview on The Viall Files, Brody spoke about his relationships with his half sisters and their extended sister network, telling host Nick Viall, “I love them all to death, I just don’t see them.” He added, “We didn’t grow up in the same household, so it’s not like it’s any different, but when we do see each other, it’s like no time has passed. We are close, but we’re not, like, calling each other every day … but if Kylie or Kendall were to call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone. I would be there for them.”

How sweet! I’m sure they’d do the same for you, unless, of course, the thing you were calling about was your wedding invitation. Also, before you ask, no, Spencer Pratt was not there. Heidi Montag‘s sister, Holly Montag, got married the same weekend. It’s unclear if Frankie Delgado was there. 

