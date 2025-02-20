Unprecedented Times Got You Down?

What a time to be alive, huh? We’re exactly four weeks into the Trump administration and I’ve gone through five bottles of Mylanta and have screamed at my computer an average of 29 times a day.

That’s not to minimize the real threats facing our country right now: They’re everywhere. And the dismantling of checks and balances has been more jarring than I anticipated. But, I’m also really, really, sick of watching old men and giant bigoted babies throw temper tantrums and stomp all over the Constitution. The only thing that’s helped me maintain some semblance of sanity is that, as the editor of Jezebel, it’s my job to read Jezebel.com every day.

So ease your brain and fan your rage with a subscription to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you can, as one reader recently commented, continue to read “excellent” articles “that help us laugh through the cesspool of modern reality.” (Thanks DrewskiUSA!) Plus, there’s truly never been a better unprecedented time to support independent journalism. Private equity razed half the internet (briefly including us—more on that below); Jeff Bezos is neutering the Washington Post; and if Donald Trump had a bomb dropped in the middle of Kansas while Elon Musk live-tweeted it, the New York Times headline would probably read “Locals Report Loud Boom, Explosion, Deaths.”