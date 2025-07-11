I DM’d the Executive Producers of ‘The Pitt’ to Ask WTF Happened With Dr. Heather Collins

On Friday, some profoundly upsetting news crossed my desk: Tracy Ifeachor, aka The Pitt‘s Dr. Heather Collins, will not be returning for the acclaimed series’ sophomore season. Worse yet? It reportedly wasn’t the fan favorite‘s decision.

A clue into Ifeachor’s departure arrived on Thursday, when she posted a video compilation of The Pitt photo calls. “What a blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season of #ThePitt on @hbomax,” she wrote in the caption. “It was an absolute privilege to play Dr. Heather Collins in such a groundbreaking season and piece. Thank you to everyone who has watched & supported Season 1 & shared their stories with me.” Fans, of course, took to the comment section to demand why she was using the past tense.

That evening, Variety broke the news, reporting that the show’s creative team decided not to have Ifeachor return for Season 2. The rest, however, remains a mystery. Given that Ifeachor’s Collins is one of the senior residents at the hospital—the only one with whom Dr. Michael Robinavitch aka Robby had an intimate relationship outside of work—it’s confounding why she would abruptly leave. Further, she also had one of the most consequential arcs on the show. Collins begins the season pregnant, with the intent to start a family through IVF and without a partner. After miscarrying, she and Robby share a vulnerable (and revelatory) exchange in which we learn that, not only did they used to be a couple, but she had an abortion during their relationship. Frankly, the only logical explanation as to why Ifeachor wouldn’t be returning is that the suits at HBO low-balled her.