Jennifer Lopez Is Still Just That ‘Crazy Little Girl’ From the Bronx

Nothing says I’m going through something painful like a long and emotional Instagram caption—which is exactly what Jennifer Lopez posted on Wednesday to celebrate her 55th birthday and thank her fans for everything they’ve ever done for her.

“It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside,” she wrote, which is a lovely sentiment, but did make me immediately think of the scene in her documentary where she says she loves to take down her hair because it reminds her of when she was “16 in the Bronx,” and just “a crazy little girl who used to fucking be wild. No limits, all dreams, and shit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In her caption, she also wrote that while she often feels that way on the outside, she’s “so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside.” She is going through it!

Over the weekend, J.Lo threw a huge Bridgerton-themed birthday soirée in Bridgehampton with ballroom dancers, a live orchestra, horse-drawn carriages, and at least two costume changes. Guests included Sarah Jessica Parker, Lucy Paez, and her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez. Ben Affleck was notably not there.

“It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start,” a source told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday. “She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down.”

Ben and Jen have been plagued by divorce rumors for months now. They spent their two-year anniversary apart and are reportedly trying to sell their shared $61-million Beverly Hills mansion. We have no official confirmation of anything, but missing your wife’s 55th birthday bash is, sadly, pretty telling.

Whatever happens between them, I wish them both peace and healing. And I don’t want to be that person but if you spend $20 million to tell us about your love story, I think you can give us at least an Instagram Story update on the status of your marriage…