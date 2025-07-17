Mini Pete Davidson Incoming
"Welp, now everyone knows we had sex," the comedian's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, wrote on Instagram, confirming the couple is expecting.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Pete Davidson has a new role: Dad! The comedian’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, confirmed on Wednesday that the couple is expecting their first child. At least Pete’s having a good 2025!
“welp now everyone knows we had sex,” the actress captioned an Instagram slideshow, which included a sonogram, two memes, and something akin to a maternity shoot.
The two were first linked in March, when they were spotted on the beach in Florida, and reportedly quickly moved in together, now splitting their time between Brooklyn and upstate New York. They made their red-carpet debut in May at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s annual Blossom Ball. “He is so incredible,” Hewitt told People on the red carpet. “Honestly, best person I’ve ever met.” Wow. Cute!
We all know who Davidson’s dated over the last 10 years, but Hewitt was linked to Jason Sudeikis in January 2024, and Benny Blanco before that, and then Ryan Philippe before that.
“It’s super-corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” Davidson told Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart in 2022. (At the time, he was dating Kim Kardashian.) “I’m so excited for that chapter. So that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”
We rarely feel the need to say this at Jezebel, but good for him!
- Sarah Michelle Gellar says there is no beef between her and Jennifer Love Hewitt. [Page Six]
- Madonna got Gwyneth Paltrow to quit smoking, apparently. [People]
- Rest in Peace, Connie Francis, singer of “Pretty Little Baby” and “Stupid Cupid.” [Variety]
- Ariana Grande teases some type of tour for 2026. [Billboard]
- Simone Biles won Best Female Athlete at the ESPYs. Nice! [NBC Sports]
- While Shane Gillis bombed as the ESPYs host and made bad jokes about Caitlin Clark. [The Guardian]
- Isla Fisher Instagrammed a stat about 80% of women being against marriage…one month after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen. [People]
- Lady Gaga‘s “Mayhem Ball” opened in Vegas last night! [Rolling Stone]
- SZA responds to Nicki Minaj‘s random attack. “Lol ur having a moment.” [Pop Base]
