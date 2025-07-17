Mini Pete Davidson Incoming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

We all know who Davidson’s dated over the last 10 years, but Hewitt was linked to Jason Sudeikis in January 2024, and Benny Blanco before that, and then Ryan Philippe before that.

“It’s super-corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” Davidson told Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart in 2022. (At the time, he was dating Kim Kardashian.) “I’m so excited for that chapter. So that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

We rarely feel the need to say this at Jezebel, but good for him!

Sarah Michelle Gellar says there is no beef between her and Jennifer Love Hewitt . [Page Six]

says there is no beef between her and . [Page Six] Madonna got Gwyneth Paltrow to quit smoking, apparently. [People]

got to quit smoking, apparently. [People] Rest in Peace, Connie Francis , singer of “Pretty Little Baby” and “Stupid Cupid.” [Variety]

, singer of “Pretty Little Baby” and “Stupid Cupid.” [Variety] Ariana Grande teases some type of tour for 2026. [Billboard]

teases some type of tour for 2026. [Billboard] Simone Biles won Best Female Athlete at the ESPYs. Nice! [NBC Sports]

won Best Female Athlete at the ESPYs. Nice! [NBC Sports] While Shane Gillis bombed as the ESPYs host and made bad jokes about Caitlin Clark . [The Guardian]

bombed as the ESPYs host and made bad jokes about . [The Guardian] Isla Fisher Instagrammed a stat about 80% of women being against marriage…one month after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen . [People]

Instagrammed a stat about 80% of women being against marriage…one month after her divorce from . [People] Lady Gaga ‘s “Mayhem Ball” opened in Vegas last night! [Rolling Stone]

‘s “Mayhem Ball” opened in Vegas last night! [Rolling Stone] SZA responds to Nicki Minaj‘s random attack. “Lol ur having a moment.” [Pop Base]

