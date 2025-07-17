Coldplay Just Exposed a Workplace Affair—Let Me in the Slacks!

Here at Jezebel, we are anti-people cheating on their spouses, but we are pro-artists accidentally exposing people who are cheating on their spouses—which makes the following story a tricky tightrope, but here we go!
The incident took place at a Coldplay concert in Boston at Gillette Stadium, while Martin was manning the kiss cam. “Oh, look at these two,” Martin said as he directed the camera their way. Byron was hugging Cabot from behind, but once on screen, he jumped away from his coworker and ducked out of sight, while Cabot immediately turned her head. A woman next to them laughed uncomfortably.
Despite reportedly missing multiple hints from Dakota Johnson during their eight-year relationship, Martin quickly caught on. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” he joked. Ding ding ding!
After a video of the incident went viral on TikTok, commenters tried their best to find the not-so-shy couple, quickly identifying Byron as married—just not to the woman he was seeing Coldplay with. Yikes.
“When people cheat, why do they go to EXTREMELY PUBLIC places?” one user commented. Another wrote, “If i saw my husband cuddled up with his mistress at the COLDPLAY CONCERT i would actually be sent to the psych ward.” I would actually do the Boston Massacre 2.0, personally.
“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” Byron said in a statement following Cabot’s hiring in November. “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.” If only someone had warned Byron and Cabot that the British were, in fact, coming.
Neither has released public statements confirming or denying an affair. But if I were an Astronomer employee right now, I’d be in as many discussions as I possibly could, trying to piece together the timeline. Did it start when Cabot joined the company? Is everyone sure they didn’t see anything at the office Christmas party? Can you even report this to HR if you’re HR?
Following the coverage online, Byron’s wife reportedly removed her husband’s name from her Facebook profile before deactivatin her account on Thursday. With Astronomer being valued at $1 billion, I really hope she didn’t sign a pre-nup.
