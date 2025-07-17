Coldplay Just Exposed a Workplace Affair—Let Me in the Slacks!

Here at Jezebel, we are anti-people cheating on their spouses, but we are pro-artists accidentally exposing people who are cheating on their spouses—which makes the following story a tricky tightrope, but here we go!

There’s nothing better than having a little workplace gossip, especially when it’s along the lines of who’s kissing whom and who shouldn’t be. Wednesday night became Christmas morning for Astronomer employees when CEO Andy Byron was spotted cozying up to HR chief Kristin Cabot…by none other than Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. I can only imagine what the Slack channels and group chats are looking like right now. I wish I were in them.

The incident took place at a Coldplay concert in Boston at Gillette Stadium, while Martin was manning the kiss cam. “Oh, look at these two,” Martin said as he directed the camera their way. Byron was hugging Cabot from behind, but once on screen, he jumped away from his coworker and ducked out of sight, while Cabot immediately turned her head. A woman next to them laughed uncomfortably.