Bella Hadid’s Boyfriend Is a Smitten Kitten

It’s been nearly a year since Adan Banuelos, a Mexican-American cowboy, and Bella Hadid first sparked dating rumors, and, wowza, Banuelos seems very infatuated with her. Although, Bella’s apparently been living in his trailer and getting up before 3 a.m. to make breakfast for everyone at his cowboy competitions, so I guess it sounds like they are equally obsessed with each other.

“Man, I can’t tell you how happy I am. I can’t tell you how fortunate I am,” Banuelos recently said about Bella on the Along for the Ride podcast. “This young lady is one of the kindest, biggest-hearted and sweet person I’ve [ever met]. I mean I didn’t know God made ’em like that.”

“She did do the 5th wheel, happily. It was badass. That 5th wheel has always felt small and then you get, you know, somebody that you enjoy spending time with and that 5th wheel went from a 5th wheel to a f—king mansion,” Banuelos said about Bella moving into his trailer. “It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship,”

In case you haven’t read up on him yet, Banuelos, 35, is a cowboy, and horse trainer, and, at 28, was one of the youngest members to ever be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Riders Hall of Fame. He won the #1 NCHA leading opening rider in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. His father, Ascencion Banuelos, is also a famous cowboy. Great!

“You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here’ and knowing that she is that simple of a human being [and] that the material things aren’t important — or the most important thing,” Banuelous continued, adding that her looks are “nowhere near compared to what she’s like as a human being.” Bella has since purchased property in Fort Worth, Texas, with Banuelos noting that he’s currently building a house, but that they’ll eventually figure out their home base.

In addition to living in the trailer at one point, Bella also apparently got up at “2:30 in the morning” to bring everyone breakfast during competitions. “Being that consistent and that uplifting and positive and warm to everybody she meets and helping with horses and stuff like that it’s just freaking amazing,” he said. My question here is, that sounds very nice of Bella, but why do equestrians have to be up at 2:30 in the morning for competition?? But I suppose that’s a topic for another day.

If you can even believe, Banuelos still had more to say and talked about how they first met and bonded over horses over a year and a half ago. “From there it went in a positive direction and she puts up with me and she loves me and I’m head over heels for her,” he said. “It’s been absolutely awesome.”

He also said how Bella is his first “priority,” how he’s trying to get his shit in order because she “deserves the best,” and concluded with: “I’m so screwed you guys.” Wow, good for her!