Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara Are Reportedly Hooking Up on the High Seas

Over the weekend, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Luminara superyacht set sail from Rome, Italy for a two-day excursion. Naturally, the star-studded guests included Martha Stewart, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Colman Domingo. But only two elites reportedly made Luminara their own personal love boat…

According to Page Six, Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are now having what’s being described as “a summer romance” after the pair met on the superyacht. Insiders told the tabloid that Brady and Vergara were “googly-eyed” over each other at a gala dinner during the trip. The two were photographed seated next to each other and apparently, that was no coincidence.