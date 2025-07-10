Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara Are Reportedly Hooking Up on the High Seas

Over the weekend, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Luminara superyacht set sail from Rome, Italy for a two-day excursion. Naturally, the star-studded guests included Martha Stewart, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Colman Domingo. But only two elites reportedly made Luminara their own personal love boat…
According to Page Six, Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are now having what’s being described as “a summer romance” after the pair met on the superyacht. Insiders told the tabloid that Brady and Vergara were “googly-eyed” over each other at a gala dinner during the trip. The two were photographed seated next to each other and apparently, that was no coincidence.
“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source told the outlet of Brady’s first move. It should probably be noted that the entertainment options at said on-deck dinners included drone shows and Ellie Goulding (who also played the Bezos wedding) and Irina Shayk, aka Brady’s ex, was also on board. Yikes. But before you speculate that he and Vergara could’ve just been trauma-bonding, the tabloid further reported that their alleged flirtation continued after they were back on land. The pair are also speculated to have continued hanging out in Ibiza.
However, TMZ has already refuted the claims that anything remotely serious is happening between Brady and Vergara. Sources “familiar with the situation” told the outlet that calling whatever is happening a “romance” is “ridiculous” and it’s nothing more than a summer fling. For now.
So, basically two conventionally hot single people are just hooking up on multiple million-dollar vessels. Got it.
