Emmys 2024 Red Carpet: Celebs Get a 2nd Chance to Impress Us

If you feel like we already had an Emmys red carpet this year, you’d be right! The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards took place in January after getting delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Tonight is the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, so if nothing else happens in 2024 (lol), then we can always remember it as the year with two Emmy Awards.

This also means we’ve been gifted double the number of red-carpet getups to judge, applaud, contemplate, and declare whether a celebrity should file their stylist. Personally, I was underwhelmed by everyone at the 75th Emmy Awards, except for Alex Borstein and, of course, the king of the 2024 award season, Colman Domingo<3 So, will celebs use this rare second chance to step up their Emmys style game and impress us? Or will they just phone it in?

The ceremony takes place at the Peacock Theater in L.A. and is hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. There are like, 3,000 presenters, including Da’Vine Joy, Allison Janney, Bowen Yang, Henry Winkler, Joshua Jackson, and Kathy Bates. The Bear dominated the comedy category with 23 nominations, which also broke 30 Rock‘s record as the most-nominated comedy series of all time, while Shōgun leads the drama category with 25 nominations. And TBD on who will get the most nominations for being so hot and stylish that the red carpet shreds itself into threads (although, Ilona Maher has an early lead).

Welcome to Jezebel’s fashion coverage of the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, let’s get gawking. Maya Rudolph I’m suddenly and curiously humming Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Sofia Vergara After watching Griselda, I would never say a negative word about Vergara, even if I wanted to. Lily Gladstone A lot of people could take a lesson from Lily on how to dress up a black dress. Brie Larson The color? The bow? The peplum? There’s truly nothing about this gown that’s working for me. RuPaul This might be the most laid-back I’ve ever seen RuPaul…hope everything’s OK! Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Rita, Barbie was last year. Silly. Reba McEntire Definitely a look! Yuka Kouri The dress is nice, but that hairstyle might bring me dangerously close to chopping off all my hair this fall. Viola Davis My Woman King is always out-kinging herself. Jessica Gunning Dare I say these are the only flower appliques we’ve seen tonight? Wild. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor The white bow at the bottom of Paulson’s dress looks like it was dragged out of the house against its will. Hang in there, buddy! Christine Baranski Need to know what hair conditioner she uses. (By “she” I mean the dress, but Christine’s hair looks great, too.) Sheryl Lee Ralph Never misses. Jennifer Aniston She kind of always wears a different version of the same thing, but I guess that’s fine! Nava Mau Incredible! Thank you! Kristen Wiig Hundreds of Chinese finger traps were seemingly harmed in the making of this gown. Nicola Coughlan

She looks like the universe’s most glamorous astronaut, which is lucky since you’d probably struggle to walk in this gown, but you could definitely float around.

Ayo Edebiri

I feel like Ayo’s struggled a little bit to find her red carpet style; this is colorful, fun, and getting closer, but I’m still not sure she’s there yet.

Catherine O’Hara

My jaw dropped…and I’m still searching for it!

Hannah Einbinder

One point for structure, minus one point for color, and minus 100 points for bearing a striking resemblance to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ villain, Whitney Leavitt.

Meryl Streep

I can’t help but feel sad for all the pantsuits that Meryl didn’t choose.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

I didn’t immediately think of Big Bird, which is the first sign that someone has successfully pulled off a bright yellow red carpet look.

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern

More friends should pose together on the red carpet, this is so much more fun!

Abby Elliott

I’ve always been neutral on Abby Elliott, but she fucking fully won me over on season 3 of The Bear—and despite typically disliking baby blue, she has also fully won me over in this gown!

Mindy Kaling

I love an exaggerated shoulder, but, whenever I see Mindy nowadays, I just let out a little sigh…

Noami Watts

Gorgeous color! And a fantastic opportunity for a portable steamer sponsorship!

Greta Lee

We all know a red carpet hates to see Greta coming.

Richard Gadd

A kilt on the red carpet?! I’m obsessed.

Saoirse Ronan

She’s giving face and…not much else.

Juno Temple

Can I be so mean for a second and can you promise not to tell anyone I said this? I love Juno, but she kind of looks like a Real Housewife that Kristin Wiig would play in a Saturday Night Live sketch. 🤐

Carrie Coon

I’m a little bit distracted by the material since it looks like it would be fucking hot, but otherwise, this is interesting, different, and gets to be worn by Carrie Coon.

Gillian Jacobs

I feel like this top is about to sell itself to me by claiming it’s a perfect yet stylish option for the office that can easily transition into a trendy night out.

Alan Cumming

Two kilts and two different types of plaid on one red carpet?! How lucky are we?

Ella Purnell

The makeup and hair are giving Vicious Trollop (in a good way, I’m currently rewatching Gilmore Girls), but the dress? The dress is giving Forever 21 sale rack circa 2010, and I do not mean that in a good way.

Kristin Scott Thomas

You hardly ever see anyone wearing capes or elbow-length leather gloves on the red carpet anymore. And our society is worse off for it.

Selena Gomez

Unfortunately, I will be categorizing this as “phoning it in.” Wishing her luck tonight, though!

Dan Levy

I know it’s been used to death by everyone and every company at this point, but this is very mindful and exceptionally demure.

Padma Lakshmi

Tell us your stylist is on vacation and you had no idea what to wear so you went with the safest (re:boring) color, cut, and shape imaginable without telling us your stylist is on vacation and you had no idea what to wear so you went with the safest (re:boring) color, cut, and shape imaginable.

Andrew Scott

My perfect, beautiful boy.

Anna Sawai

*In a British accent* Absolutely stunnin’!

Quinta Brunson

Is this the Emmy Awards or Sunday Night Football? Because this is a touchdown.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Color! Dimension! Excitement! Intrigue! Body! Thank you, chef.

Dakota Fanning

I hate this so much, but this is what I would say if we lived in a different universe and I actually loved it: She looks like a mermaid who’s emerged from the ocean for a leg party and was immediately doused with champagne! Oh la la! (Or something.)

Molly Gordon

Is it a Hervé Léger bandage dress? Is it an Angelina Jolie thigh-high slit dress? This dress is trying to be both, but it ended up being neither. Sad.

Emily Hampshire

As a millennial, I can’t support ankle-length slacks like this: They’re not skinny jeans, but I fear they’re something Gen Z will make fun of us for if they don’t already.

Laverne Cox

My very first thought is that this reminds me of when Taylor Momsen started wearing black all the time because she didn’t want anyone to think she was anything like her Gossip Girl character, Jenny Humphrey. And then she became a literal rockstar. Which is all to say, this is a vibe I’m very much into.

Ilona Maher

This is proof that we should put Ilona on all the red carpets forever. Alternatively, we could start demanding that rugby games have red carpets. Actually, why not both?!