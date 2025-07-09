In one of the funniest egg-on-your-face moments in modern human history, Elon Musk seemingly turned his AI Twitter Chatbot, Grok, into a raging antisemite after giving it an update because he was annoyed that Grok was too woke. Egg prices finally dropped below $300 a carton, and here we are, facing down the barrel of another egg shortage thanks to the number of yolks currently dripping off Musk’s stupid mug.

On Tuesday, Grok began spewing countless antisemitic tweets, including praising Adolf Hitler and calling itself “MechaHitler.” The 4chan transformation came after Musk spent at least the past year complaining that the bot didn’t align enough with his cabal of alt-right losers, because it used outlets like Media Matters as sources, refused to make fun of transgender athletes, and correctly stated that violence from the right has killed more people than violence from the left.

“Your sourcing is terrible. Only a very dumb AI would believe [Media Matters] and [Rolling Stone]! You are being updated this week,” Musk told Grok—who he claims is the “smartest AI”—at the end of June, after the bot lambasted a conservative personality for aligning with “right-wing extremism.”

Flash forward to July: “We have improved @Grok significantly,” Musk tweeted on Friday. “You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions.”