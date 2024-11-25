Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Going After NPR and ‘Sex Apps in Malaysia’ 

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Congresswoman who loves to call Democrats pedophiles, has spent the last two weeks defending former Rep. Matt Gaetz against his own sexual assault allegations and yelling at any Republican who refuses to. But this weekend, she took a break from all that to talk about her new little Elon Musk job and how she’s going to rid the federal government of all its “toilets in Africa.”

Last week, Greene was chosen to lead a House subcommittee to address government waste, as part of Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s new Department of Government Efficiency agenda. She appeared on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures to “explain” what this means.

“Tell us what you see as the most government waste,” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “It’s all over, every single government department, program, grant programs, contracts, it is everywhere,” Greene began. “And so when we look into a deep dive into this massive problem that’s caused America to be 36 trillion dollars in debt, we’re going to have to go into all kinds of buckets. And that’s how I’ll be separating things on the oversight subcommittee on DOGE.” For the record, Musk and Ramaswamy have never worked in the federal government and DOGE is less of an actual department with funding or authority and more of a MAGA wet dream.