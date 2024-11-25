Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Going After NPR and ‘Sex Apps in Malaysia’ 

“We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR, that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda," Greene told Maria Bartiromo of her new DOGE job and how she'll get rid of government waste. 

By Lauren Tousignant  |  November 25, 2024 | 12:25pm
Screenshot: Fox News Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Congresswoman who loves to call Democrats pedophiles, has spent the last two weeks defending former Rep. Matt Gaetz against his own sexual assault allegations and yelling at any Republican who refuses to. But this weekend, she took a break from all that to talk about her new little Elon Musk job and how she’s going to rid the federal government of all its “toilets in Africa.”

Last week, Greene was chosen to lead a House subcommittee to address government waste, as part of Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s new Department of Government Efficiency agenda. She appeared on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures to “explain” what this means.

“Tell us what you see as the most government waste,” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “It’s all over, every single government department, program, grant programs, contracts, it is everywhere,” Greene began. “And so when we look into a deep dive into this massive problem that’s caused America to be 36 trillion dollars in debt, we’re going to have to go into all kinds of buckets. And that’s how I’ll be separating things on the oversight subcommittee on DOGE.” For the record, Musk and Ramaswamy have never worked in the federal government and DOGE is less of an actual department with funding or authority and more of a MAGA wet dream.

“We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR, that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda,” she continued. “We’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, all kinds of programs that don’t help the American people.”

The “sex apps in Malaysia” seems to refer to JomCare, a harm reduction app created by a professor at the University of Connecticut using a $3.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The app provides access to education and resources to help reduce the spread of HIV and STDs among gay and bisexual men having chemsex.

NPR, meanwhile, has been fighting against Republicans for years. In April, the outlet officially left Twitter after a back-and-forth with Musk who tried to add a tag to all their tweets saying it was “state-affiliated media.” And I have no idea what the “toilets in Africa” were referring to.

Greene then told Bartiromo that she’s going to look into sanctuary cities and wants to “talk to the people at the Pentagon,” emphasizing that “we’re going to look into every single aspect, and we don’t care about people’s feelings.” She also said that the government is “one of the worst abusers of American’s tax dollars and the American people’s trust” and America has been “really spoiled for a long time.”

 
