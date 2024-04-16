Do All These Rich People Have Nothing Better to Do With Their Time?

Remember when British restauranteur Keith McNally called James Corden “a tiny cretin of a man” on Instagram and banned him from New York bistro, Balthazar? Well, the troll has clocked back in, baby!

On Monday, the man behind Pastis, Minetta Tavern, Morandi, and Balthazar once again went on Instagram—completely unprompted—to insult a different cretinous celebrity: none other than the Alive Girl herself, Lauren Sánchez.

“Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos’ New wife – Lauren Sanchez – ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING?” McNally captioned a carousel of eight photos of Sanchez and her billionaire fiancé, Jeff Bezos. “What an ugly and Fucking SMUG – LOOKING couple they make. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?” I know I’m expected to denounce any and all men who comment on a woman’s appearance…but, I am nothing if not inconsistent and I always make exceptions for the unethically wealthy.

I’d actually feel bad for cackling at my screen if it wasn’t for the parade of people—blue checks and otherwise—coming to Sánchez’s defense, including fellow troll, Chrissy Teigen, who wrote: “She’s actually incredibly dynamic, accomplished and kind, and everyone who knows her would say the same.”

One thing about Teigen? She’ll bully a 16-year-old on the internet but she’s deadly serious about defending Alive Girl‘s dynamism in the comments section. Should you have forgotten, the former model, host, and pots and pans entrepreneur spent much of 2021 apologizing for her past tweets about Courtney Stodden, a model who was groomed into marrying 51-year-old actor, Doug Hutchison, when she was just 16.

“[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden told the Daily Beast in 2021. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

Teigen’s older tweets then confirmed that those sentiments weren’t just reserved for Stodden’s inbox. For example, on October 7, 2011, Teigen tweeted: “my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby.”

Ultimately, Teigen had to address Stodden’s comments. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” she wrote in an apology thread on Twitter in May 2021. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Perhaps a dynamic, accomplished and kind person would say that Teigen has changed and is now an anti-online bullying advocate. But a lethargic, talentless, cynical person thinks she only gives a shit when her rich acquaintances get made fun of.

As of now, McNally has yet to respond to Teigen or any other Sánchez defenders, but I will be watching this space!