Lena Dunham Says She Saw MAGA’s Rise Coming

Back in 2016, when Donald Trump won and liberals everywhere gasped, Lena Dunham wasn’t surprised. The country’s backslide into barefaced bigotry, far-right conservatism, and Christian nationalism wasn’t sudden to her—she’d seen it festering for years in the Girls’ comments section.

The award-winning HBO series created by and starring Dunham premiered in 2012—four years before that infamous election night. And this week, in a long-awaited appearance on the Girls Rewatch podcast, Dunham reflected on the subtle warning signs she noticed years before the country elected a reality TV star to be president.

“There were so many people who, when the voices of—whatever we want to call it—really alt-right, or MAGA, or conservative voices, Proud Boys or whatever started to rise, and people were like, ‘I’m so shocked by the way people are talking.’ I was like, ‘I’m not,’” she said. “Those voices were in a comment section; I was experiencing those voices in 2012 in the way that there were so many angry, seemingly men and some women dissecting the show in these incredibly conservative terms.”

“Yes, there were people in Brooklyn who found us irritating,” she added, admitting that she understood what they were annoyed about. “I always had a lot more respect for that.” But she said she noticed a more ominous audience tuning in, and they weren’t critiquing the white privilege; they were condemning the show’s very essence.