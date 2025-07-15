Pam Bondi Responds to MAGA Uproar Over Epstein Files: ‘Today Is About Fentanyl’

The press conference opened with one reporter noting that Trump earlier said that Bondi could release additional evidence from the Epstein investigation. When asked if she was open to that, Bondi replied, “This today is about fentanyl. I’m not going to talk about Epstein.” Trump had a similar response to reporters last week, saying, “Are people still talking about this guy?”
REPORTER: The president just said he would support you releasing additional credible evidence from the Epstein investigation. Is that something you are open to doing?
PAM BONDI: This today is about fentanyl. I’m not going to talk about Epstein.
[image or embed]
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) July 15, 2025 at 2:30 PM
As Bondi wrapped up, another reporter asked, “How do you respond to the MAGA base that has expressed a lot of frustration about Epstein?” Bondi said: “We’re going to fight to keep America safe again and we’re fighting together as a team. We’ve got a war on drugs.” An evasive and avoidant (evil) queen.
Also on Tuesday, Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House and was asked if Bondi had told him he was named in the Epstein investigation.“These files were made up by Comey, Obama—they were made up by the Biden,” he said. “We went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.” Meanwhile, every Republican on the House Rules Committee—except one—voted to block a measure that would have forced Trump to release the Epstein investigation files.
MAGA will be unhappy-er, but at least now they know for sure that fentanyl wasn’t on Epstein’s list.
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.