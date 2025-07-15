Pam Bondi Responds to MAGA Uproar Over Epstein Files: ‘Today Is About Fentanyl’

Today, Attorney General Pam Bondi held a press conference to brag about all the drug busts the Trump administration is doing. It was an interesting choice, considering MAGA currently wants her head for promising them the Epstein files, yet delivering a sad little memo that concluded there was no “client list” and that Epstein wasn’t murdered in prison.

The press conference opened with one reporter noting that Trump earlier said that Bondi could release additional evidence from the Epstein investigation. When asked if she was open to that, Bondi replied, “This today is about fentanyl. I’m not going to talk about Epstein.” Trump had a similar response to reporters last week, saying, “Are people still talking about this guy?”