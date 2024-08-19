Another Win For Manifestation

Remember back in 2022 when Doja Cat admitted her crush on Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn in Noah Schnapp‘s DMs, only for Schnapp to out her? I do! Well now, Doja’s gotten her revenge.

Over the weekend, photos—and a video—of the rapper and Quinn looking very much like a couple in London began circulating on X. One, for instance, shows the actor with his arms around Ms. Cat at a Camden music venue. Another shows them having a laugh together in a pub. And if those aren’t cute enough, there’s a video of them taking a walk as Quinn contorts himself into a pretzel to hold Cat’s right hand with his left and rest his right on her shoulder…then her butt. If that’s confusing to you, just watch the video; it’s like he’s playing moving Twister…

Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat spotted together in London. pic.twitter.com/MqeY8ImHRg — 21 (@21metgala) August 18, 2024

Frankly, I’m profoundly heartened by this match. Not just as a believer of manifestation, and someone who’s glad to see her finally be rid of her weird streamer boyfriend (an accused abuser), but as a practitioner of pettiness: That Schnapp—who posted Cat’s DMs about Quinn without her consent in a since-deleted TikTok—has to watch from afar gives me a satisfying giggle. That’s what you get for “borderline snakeshit.”

Now, if you don’t mind, I’m going to go DM Walton Goggins‘ White Lotus co-stars…