Donald Trump Accepts Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement For President

Former President Donald Trump would have his followers believe a lot of things about him, from the assertion that he’s a “better looking person” than his opponent, Kamala Harris, to the claim that he’s a “fine and brilliant young man.” Now, he’s clearly hoping that they’ll buy that the most powerful pop star in the world has endorsed him.

On Sunday, Trump shared a series of screenshots of tweets showing a number of mostly white and blonde women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts on his Truth Social account. The majority of the photos appear to be AI-generated or photoshopped. Another post he shared shows a photoshopped Taylor Swift as Uncle Sam with the following instruction: “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” And finally, there’s a screenshot of a news article (clearly labelled “satire”) claiming that the recent cancellation of Swift’s shows in Vienna, due to a reported terrorist plot, prompted her fans to pledge allegiance to Trump.

Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing ‘Swifities for Trump’ T-shits, and wrote “I accept!” as if this were real. I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump. pic.twitter.com/GUVXQLqzYo — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 18, 2024



“I accept!” he wrote alongside the post.

But Swift famously is not a Trump supporter. Sure, she’s a mega-capitalist with a gargantuan audience—some of whom inevitably do support Trump—but in 2020, she endorsed Biden and accused the then-current president of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.”

“We will vote you out in November,” Swift tweeted at the time.

I hope this inspires every Taylor Swift fan to vote for Harris. And every music fan. And every person who cares about an artist’s image & prestige stole by a criminal politician. And everyone who supports women’s rights. Oh, and I hope Ms. Swift sues Trump back to the Stone Age. pic.twitter.com/Ltd18uDHgh — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 19, 2024

“Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that grows bigger every single day,” Stephen Cheung, Trump’s campaign spokesperson said to Deadline. (Social media—predominantly TikTok—shows that Swifties for Trump do, in fact, exist. They may not be an organized coalition, but they’re out there, and unfortunately, they’re vocal.)

Now, multiple people are hoping Swift—who is famously litigious—will sue Trump for the false claims.

“Taylor Swift needs to slap him with a cease and desist ASAP,” one user tweeted. “There’s kicking the hornets nest, then there’s sticking your head inside the hornets nest and screaming SUCK IT WASPS,” wrote another.

Swift has yet to comment on the matter.