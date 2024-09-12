Don’t Cross Chappell Roan on the Black Carpet

Wednesday night was the MTV VMA Awards (Hollywood’s seventh? sixth? biggest night) and the stars were in top form. Katy Perry simulated lesbian sex on stage during her performance; Taylor Swift danced in the audience; a snake slithered across Megan Thee Stallion’s crotch. Normal awards show night stuff. But one rising star seemingly had a bit of a more contentious evening.
Outside on the black carpet, Midwestern Princess and pop sensation Chappell Roan exchanged some charged words with a photographer. As she was having her Lilith/Ren Fair (complimentary) outfit adjusted, she spun around and said to a photographer, “You shut the fuck up.” She then pointed one of her magnificent pearl-encrusted three-inch dagger nails at the person and reiterated, ” Don’t. Not me, bitch!”
It’s a little unclear what led to the interaction. An extended video shared by the AP (the apex source of celeb gossip) records a person off camera saying something along the lines of, “Oh shut the fuck up, she missed her spot,” causing Chappell to retort.
A few moments later, further down the carpet, the singer told Entertainment Tonight, “This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying.” She continued with a little smirk in her voice, “And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don’t get to yell at me like that.”
I have to be honest, I worry for our gal! She’s already been very vocal about her discomfort around fans crossing boundaries with her and her general unease with her meteoric rise in fame. I don’t think she was in the wrong by snapping at the photographer and I do think part of the gig is learning to let some of that stuff roll off your back. (Not fans being creepy, but event photographers being catty.) Otherwise, you’ll just burn out! And as someone addicted to her perfect voice, I need her flame to keep burning!!
- Jon Bon Jovi talked a woman off the ledge of a bridge in a pretty spectacular (real) video. This woman has no choice but to make “Livin’ on a Prayer” her new karaoke song. [The Tennesseean]
- Now here’s a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Internet TradWife Edition spinoff that I am seated for… [TikTok]
- Congrats to Halsey on the engagement!!! [Us Weekly]
- You can kindly stop asking Maya Rudolph about her mom passing away in every interview. [Variety]
- Sylvester Stallone debuts new hairline in Italy [Daily Mail]
- Happy 18th birthday to Britney Spears’ youngest son which also means happy end to her paying ex- Kevin Federline an extraordinary amount of child support. [Daily Mail]
GET JEZEBEL RIGHT IN YOUR INBOX
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.