Don’t Cross Chappell Roan on the Black Carpet

Wednesday night was the MTV VMA Awards (Hollywood’s seventh? sixth? biggest night) and the stars were in top form. Katy Perry simulated lesbian sex on stage during her performance; Taylor Swift danced in the audience; a snake slithered across Megan Thee Stallion’s crotch. Normal awards show night stuff. But one rising star seemingly had a bit of a more contentious evening.

Outside on the black carpet, Midwestern Princess and pop sensation Chappell Roan exchanged some charged words with a photographer. As she was having her Lilith/Ren Fair (complimentary) outfit adjusted, she spun around and said to a photographer, “You shut the fuck up.” She then pointed one of her magnificent pearl-encrusted three-inch dagger nails at the person and reiterated, ” Don’t. Not me, bitch!”

It’s a little unclear what led to the interaction. An extended video shared by the AP (the apex source of celeb gossip) records a person off camera saying something along the lines of, “Oh shut the fuck up, she missed her spot,” causing Chappell to retort.