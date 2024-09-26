Goodbye Hoda :(

On Thursday morning, Hoda Kotb delivered some sad news on air: Come 2025, the longtime NBC anchor will depart TODAY after 16 years at the network’s flagship morning show.

“I realized it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and try something new,” Kotb emotionally told viewers, adding that though she’s leaving the show, she will remain with the network in some capacity. “My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.”

Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024

Kotb has co-anchored TODAY alongside Savannah Guthrie since 2018; before that, she co-hosted the 10 a.m. hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

“The TODAY team doesn’t want to imagine this place without you,” Guthrie said through tears after Kotb shared the news.

Kotb, who’s spent 26 years at the network, also wrote a letter to her colleagues to announce her decision.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” it begins. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

According to Page Six, Kotb has already relocated to the suburbs with her two young daughters.

“It’s heartbreaking for everyone, but Hoda wants to be able to walk her kids to school,” a source told the tabloid. Can’t argue with that, I guess!

Personally, I will most miss Kotb’s dedication to Halloween: Most people would be far too vain to wear this or this on national television.

But while we’re mourning, I’m not sure what makes me more sad: Kotb’s departure or that Jenna Bush Hager remains…