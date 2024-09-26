Goodbye Hoda :(
I don't know what's more devastating: That Hoda's leaving TODAY, or that Jenna Bush Hager will remain.Photo Credit: Getty Images Dirt Bag
On Thursday morning, Hoda Kotb delivered some sad news on air: Come 2025, the longtime NBC anchor will depart TODAY after 16 years at the network’s flagship morning show.
“I realized it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and try something new,” Kotb emotionally told viewers, adding that though she’s leaving the show, she will remain with the network in some capacity. “My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.”
Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024
Kotb has co-anchored TODAY alongside Savannah Guthrie since 2018; before that, she co-hosted the 10 a.m. hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.
“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” it begins. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”
- For someone who goes by Offset, his talk box is always on… [Daily Mail]
- For the Real Housewives community: Marysol Patton and Steve McNamara got married. Again. [Page Six]
- American Gigolo could’ve starred John Travolta instead of Richard Gere. Gig-a-hell-no! [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Sorry, but we didn’t talk about this enough. [TMZ]
- Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan win the award for longest divorce proceedings. [Us Weekly]
- Open casting alert: The people behind the Legally Blonde prequel are looking for a young Elle Woods… [Variety]