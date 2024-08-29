Hot Is Hot!

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated unveiled the cover star of its September digital issue. Spoiler alert: It’s Olympic bronze medalist and social media superstar, Ilona Maher! I mean, come on. Who else?

The spread features the rugby center in a series of skimpy swimsuits (and her signature red lip) posing in front of a golden hour backdrop in Bellport, New York. In one shot, she wears only her medal and a pair of bronze bottoms. In another, she flexes in a pool while donning a red bikini. Need I go on? You get it. I get it. Maher is sexy as hell. However, if you asked Sports Illustrated, the choice to put Maher on the cover wasn’t only about her sex appeal. Instead, it was a “powerful statement” on women’s strength…

“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements–it’s a powerful statement,” MJ Day, the Editor-in-Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit said. “Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere.”

“Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative–one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change,” Day continued. “We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!” Hm.

While I certainly agree with all of this, a lot of the marketing feels like some 2015-era campaign called “Pretty Strong” or some other white corporate feminist shlock, which, in the year 2024, is a letdown. The accompanying article also writes that Maher “champions the idea that women can be strong, funny, intelligent and beautiful all at once.” Does that idea still need a champion??? Can’t we just describe a woman as being strong, funny, intelligent, and beautiful, without having to deem her a “feminist trailblazer!” or declare she’s “breaking barriers” or “redefining beauty standards”??

Regardless of my rant, the terminally online are thirsting pretty hard, as they should. “The fact that Ilona Maher is actually extremely feminine while being built like she could absolutely maul someone to death is devastatingly attractive,” wrote one user. “I hope Ilona Maher knows there are thousands of queer women who would crawl through broken glass just for a chance My GOD,” tweeted another.

In short: Every body is hot! But Ilona Maher is hotter.