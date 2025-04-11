Jason Isaacs Is the Gossip Girl of ‘The White Lotus’

Frankly, you’d have to be living like a Buddhist in Thailand to be missing the onslaught of The White Lotus post-finale press tour. For the past week, the entire ensemble cast has made the rounds to discuss that not-so-shocking (if you ask me) season 3 finale—but only one member seems to savor setting the record straight (and teasing salacious gossip): Lucius Malfoy, himself.

For weeks, Jason Isaacs has repeatedly (rather cryptically) alluded to on-set tensions, likening production to “a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage.” Further, the actor claimed that bonds were built and then broken among some cast members. Naturally, the terminally online reached for their magnifying glasses. Could Isaacs have been referring to Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins? The pair not only stopped following each other on Instagram, but they recently posted tributes to each other’s characters (in which neither is tagged) set to “Silver Springs.” Or, was Isaacs—who appears in very few off-set photos with his fellow cast mates—simply referring to his own issues on set? Lucky for us, I have a feeling we’ll find out soon because he keeps speaking on the record about it.

On Monday, speaking with the New York Times, Isaacs said the cast wasn’t “one great big homogenous happy family” and that the seven-month shoot was anything but a vacation, though he wouldn’t “break ranks and say who did what to who.” So, someone did something to somebody? That sounds more serious than a basic workplace misunderstanding. Apparently, Isaacs doesn’t just make a mean piña colada but a piping hot cup of tea, too. The next day, he continued edging us in another interview.