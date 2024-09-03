Kristin Cavallari Is Oversharing About Her TikTok Boyfriend Again…

On Tuesday, a new episode of Kristin Cavallari‘s podcast, Let’s Be Honest, dropped and honest, she most certainly was…

Joined by her 24-year-old TikTok boyfriend, Mark Estes, the host, entrepreneur, and former reality television villain played a good old-fashioned game of “Truth or Drink” and, aided by a series of tequila shots, answered some supposedly burning questions submitted by listeners. Naturally, many of them revolved around the couple’s sex life.

“Should we start off hot?” Estes prompted before asking if Cavallari has ever faked an orgasm. Spoiler alert: no, because she “doesn’t have to.”

“I don’t either,” Estes added. A 24-year-old man who’s never faked an orgasm? Go figure.

Then, the couple tackled an inquiry about whether “mature women” are “better in bed.” I think it’s important to note here that Cavallari is literally 37 years old…

Estes answers that she’s the best sex he’s ever had and Cavallari enthusiastically agrees.

“Yeah, you are,” she began. “And I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older. Because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like. I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been.” Very valid! “And I’m so wildly attracted to you,” Cavallari tacked on. “And I just think we have really hot sex.” I personally have never found myself wildly attracted to a social media content creator—let alone one who posts things like this—but hey, that’s awesome! Though the couple has only been together since February, apparently, her three children with ex-husband, Jay Cutler, are equally enthusiastic about the possibility of procreating with Estes. “All of my kids are like, ‘Yes, do it!’” she said in April. I don’t know about having another kid, but these two are definitely doing something…