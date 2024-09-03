Kristin Cavallari Is Oversharing About Her TikTok Boyfriend Again…
Everything I know about this couple, I've learned against my will.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
On Tuesday, a new episode of Kristin Cavallari‘s podcast, Let’s Be Honest, dropped and honest, she most certainly was…
Joined by her 24-year-old TikTok boyfriend, Mark Estes, the host, entrepreneur, and former reality television villain played a good old-fashioned game of “Truth or Drink” and, aided by a series of tequila shots, answered some supposedly burning questions submitted by listeners. Naturally, many of them revolved around the couple’s sex life.
“Should we start off hot?” Estes prompted before asking if Cavallari has ever faked an orgasm. Spoiler alert: no, because she “doesn’t have to.”
“I don’t either,” Estes added. A 24-year-old man who’s never faked an orgasm? Go figure.
Then, the couple tackled an inquiry about whether “mature women” are “better in bed.” I think it’s important to note here that Cavallari is literally 37 years old…
Estes answers that she’s the best sex he’s ever had and Cavallari enthusiastically agrees.
- Brad Pitt‘s movie is getting “shockingly bad” reviews at the Venice Film Festival. He he he. [Daily Mail]
- Ahead of the next season premiere of Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause has made it clear she’s very pissed at production. [Page Six]
- Mia Farrow said she “completely understands” if actors still want to work with Woody Allen…[People]
- Maren Morris might just have a new man. [Just Jared]
- Huh…Sydney Sweeney still seems convinced Euphoria is coming back. [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Finally! Jax Taylor has been diagnosed. [TMZ]