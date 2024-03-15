Meghan Markle Announces Lifestyle Brand; Kate Middleton Remains Missing
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed her company to the world, and the world doesn't seem to care.Photo: Shutterstock Dirt Bag
On Thursday, Meghan Markle revealed that she is returning to her tastemaker roots (remember The Tig?) with a new website and Instagram account for what has all the markings of…yet another celebrity lifestyle brand. It’s name? American Riviera Orchard, which sounds like a chain restaurant off an exurban highway exit with a shockingly respectable spinach and artichoke dip. And I’ve never turned my nose up at one of those before so why start now…
Currently, the brand’s website and Instagram account are pretty bare save for its name in gold script and a crest (insert giggle here). According to People, American Riviera Orchard’s trademark is currently pending review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
It is reportedly pursuing the sale of a number of items under “goods and services.” That list, according to People, includes the following: tableware, table cutlery, downloadable and printed cookbooks and recipe books, coffee and tea services in the nature of tableware, servingware, decanters, dinnerware, chargers, napkin rings, table place card holders, beverageware, textile tablecloths, placemats and napkins, kitchen and table linens, gift wrap of fabric. It also notably includes food: Jellies, jams; marmalades; fruit preserves; edible oils and fats, and preserves; vegetable-based spreads; legume-based spreads; nut-based spreads; garlic-based spreads; sesame-based spreads; dairy-based spreads; nut butters; and fruit butters. How very Montecito!
Additionally, American Riviera Orchard looks as if it will encompass “retail store services” like “books, tableware and tablescape goods, table linens, and servingware; online retail store services featuring food and beverages, books, tableware and tablescape goods, table linens, and servingware.” So we may not be getting any straight answers as to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton‘s whereabouts, but we are getting a series of cookbooks that I imagine Nara Smith will probably really like.
- Renee Rapp called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza during her GLAAD Awards acceptance speech. [Pop Base]
- Sorry, but why are people profiling Gina Carano??? [Daily Mail]
- Kelly Clarkson is once again suing her ex-husband. As she should! [Page Six]
- Yet another Bravo couple has gone bye-bye. [Entertainment Tonight]
- Lindsay Lohan on Ozempic craze: “This, too, shall pass.” Thank you, mother. [People]