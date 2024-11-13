Melania Trump Skipped Tea With Dr. Jill Biden

On Wednesday, President Biden sat with the most significant “threat to democracy” (also known as President-elect Donald Trump) and, by the looks of this photo that will haunt me until the fast-approaching end times, shared a few giggles. Despite all the horrors, the pair of genocidal geriatrics reportedly played nice, with Biden telling Trump that he looked forward to a “smooth transition” of power.

“It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe,” Trump replied. “Politics is tough and in many cases, it’s not a nice world, but it is a nice world today.” Are you comforted? Because I sure am!

More amusingly, the current First Lady and her successor (and predecessor) skipped their ceremonial tea date after the latter declined to attend without an explanation. Gasp!

“Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House,” Melania Trump’s office said in a statement explaining her absence. “Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.” Yikes. The Trumps are seriously running out of ways to tell us they don’t give a shit about each other…

Mrs. Trump’s team also attempted to correct the record regarding why she passed up the meeting. For example, in Wednesday’s early hours, CNN reported that her husband’s team had to explain to Melania why her presence was important. The outlet also said that “sources” cited a prior scheduling conflict related to her memoir and that a final decision to attend the tea hadn’t been made. According to her team, however, those reports were untrue.

“In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information,” her office told NBC News. “Be discerning with your source of news.” Alright, then. So, there was no scheduling conflict related to her book and she just couldn’t be assed to begin with? Got it!

Of course, it’s worth noting that the CNN report also noted that the forthcoming First Lady isn’t actually planning to spend a whole lot of time in the nation’s capital and instead, will be splitting her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. Curiously, her team didn’t deny that part.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Melania said she didn’t feel much trepidation about returning to the White House, due largely in part because she’s been there, done that.

“I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge,” she said. “I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect.”

Welp, it’s safe to say we’re all anxious enough for her.