Olivia Rodrigo’s Tour Will Raise Money for Abortion Funds

Pop princess Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her GUTS world tour on Friday and announced that a portion of ticket sales will go toward a new initiative that supports non-profits fighting for equity for women and girls. And the shows in North America will specifically support abortion funds, groups that help people pay for and travel to their appointments.

“For the North American leg of the GUTS world tour, I’ll be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve,” Rodrigo said in a video posted on Friday. “Thank you so much for supporting this cause that I care so deeply about.”

Rodrigo’s currently performing in the U.S. and Canada now through early April before heading to Europe, then touring stateside again in July and August. An announcement says local abortion funds will have a table at North American tour stops. Jezebel contacted NNAF for comment on the partnership and we’ll update this post when we hear back.

olivia has launched ‘fund 4 good’, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. a portion of the proceeds from all #GUTSWorldTour ticket sales will go towards the #Fund4Good 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2kfAGxy8Pa — olivia’s livies 💋 (@LiviesHQ) February 24, 2024

A first-trimester abortion at a clinic can cost at least $500, and that’s not including travel, hotel, or childcare. As we’ve pointed out in the past, giving to abortion funds is the best way to help people get the healthcare they need, but these vital groups aren’t as well known as larger organizations:

Abortion funds and other practical support organizations (groups that help arrange and pay for travel) are the safety net that helps people cover these costs, but they don’t have the name recognition or fundraising power of bigger orgs who can blast out emails, texts, and digital ads. That means they get a fraction of the financial support that national groups do.

It’s genuinely refreshing to see a huge celebrity uplifting the work of abortion funds. If you can’t make it to the tour, or just want to support these groups even harder, you can find your local abortion fund on the NNAF site.

At the 2022 Glastonbury Festival the day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Rodrigo performed Lily Allen’s “Fuck You” alongside Allen and made a very special dedication. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that, at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom,” she said. “The song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.” Allen hoisted alternating middle fingers as Rodrigo read off the names.

🎥 | Olivia talking about the overturning of the Roe V. Wade law, at the Glastonbury Festival. pic.twitter.com/NA4xWsOzVC — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 25, 2022

Here’s hoping Rodrigo keeps dragging these assholes on her tour.