Patti LuPone on Madonna, Kim Kardashian’s Acting: ‘There’s Just Some Things People Can’t Do’

At this point, it’s basic fact that Patti LuPone is a national treasure. But in case you weren’t in the know (you’re probably one of the last remaining straights), she just proved as much during her recent appearance on Hot Ones Versus with former co-star, Aubrey Plaza.

As the three-time Tony winner promotes The Roommate, a new Broadway play in which she stars opposite Mia Farrow, she spilled all on living with Plaza after filming Agatha All Along (apparently, LuPone almost killed her), who didn’t deserve a Tony award (Joanna Gleason), and the Broadway show that should’ve closed far earlier than it did (Cats). While most death wings were spared, a corner of Hollywood was most certainly not.