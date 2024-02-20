The Royals’ Vibes Weren’t the Only Stinky Thing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

What was Shakespeare’s famous quote about smell? “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet”? No. I’m thinking of the line from The Tempest: “I do smell all horse piss, at which my nose is in great indignation.” Or even, “Something rotten in the state of Denmark”—that then traveled west to Britain and hung around until 2018. Because it turns out that peculiarly awful scent hung in the air at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which dates back to the 15th century.

Markle’s former Suits co-star Rick Hoffman explained on the Chicks in the Office podcast (note: that is NOT the Office recap podcast “Office Ladies,” if you were confused like me) that there had been a “really terrible and foul” smell during the ceremony. At the time, a photo of Hoffman looking rather uncomfortable went viral—and now we know why: It stunk!

I honestly don’t find this particularly surprising: If anyone or anywhere would be stinky, it would be old British aristocrats and royals gathered in a 600-year-old building. Think of how much stinky stuff those chapel walls have absorbed! Plus, there were plenty of horses around for the various wedding shenanigans, and we all know what horses do.

Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on Suits, said that he tried to distract himself from the awful smell by sniffing his own hands which were covered in coconut and vanilla moisturizer. I can’t imagine a worse combo than coconut vanilla and then-97-year-old-now-dead Prince Philip.

For obvious reasons (though I personally blame/thank the ghost of Queen Elizabeth), Markle isn’t planning on joining the Suits reboot that was announced in October. And while she was chummy enough with her former coworkers to invite them to her stinky wedding, they apparently aren’t close anymore: Hoffman revealed on the podcast that none of them had her phone number. Maybe that’s why he felt so comfortable detailing the funky smell at her wedding—the group text won’t get too awkward.