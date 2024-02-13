New Woman Cast as Tom Cruise’s Girlfriend

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches. As we brace for the onslaught of “my person” posts and social media hard launches amongst our friends, let’s check in on the billionaire class. Are they in love too? Thankfully the tabloids are saying they are.

One Russian socialite in particular, Elsina Khayrova, has been bestowed with the (terrifying?) honor of reportedly being Tom Cruise’s new girlfriend. Congrats on booking the gig, Elsina! So what do we know about her? Well, she is 36 (Cruise is 61) and the former wife of Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov, with whom she shares two kids. Other than that, we’re left to glean from her Instagram and the laughably vague quotes given to the Daily Mail that first reported on the (contractual??) lovebirds.

Her Instagram depicts a woman well-suited to luxury, who likes to pose her head softly beside flowers and march around town in matching sets followed closely by security guards. During her divorce from Tsvetkov, Khayrova allegedly hid $1 million worth of handbags while settling the division of assets.

The reports on the new couple are really giving “I swear my girlfriend exists, she just goes to another school.” The Daily Mail says that while they’re definitely dating, they’ve been careful to not be photographed together, which…sure. But the kicker is that a source told the rag that the couple has “enjoyed strolls together through Hyde Park, while in disguise.” Excuse me? Disguises?

When they aren’t in disguise they “enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do” and are “growing closer.” Sure, Jan. They did reportedly attend London’s Air Ambulance Charity at the five-star Raffles Hotel last week but arrived separately. Can’t say that this pairing is ticking off all the boxes of “real couple” for me but happy for them nevertheless and always thankful to have a new Russian oligarch ex-wife socialite on my radar.