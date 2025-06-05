Shut Up, Ted Cruz

On the third day of Pride Month, Cruz embarrassingly introduced a resolution in the Senate that would designate June as "Life Month," as in anti-abortion month.

Something we can all always agree on is that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sucks. Whether he’s abandoning his constituents for a tropical vacation, tweeting photos of Tesla cars to suck up to Elon Musk, letting Trump call his wife ugly, or dodging questions about supporting a federal abortion ban, Cruz is a sad little sycophantic husk of a human who is somehow both lumpy and rotted.

On Tuesday, the third day of Pride Month, Cruz introduced the joint ‘‘Life Month Resolution” in the Senate, announcing that he wants to designate June as “Life Month.” Why June? Because he wants it to commemorate the third anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Naturally.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) then took Cruz’s proposal one step further. Also on Tuesday, she introduced a resolution to “reclaim” June as “Family Month,” telling The Daily Wire that the American family “is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda.” In a hilarious op-ed, she further explained, “Instead of promoting family values, the Biden White House prioritized an agenda of so-called ‘Pride’—pride in delusion, pride in immorality, and pride in self-gratification.”

I’d argue the “pride in immorality” party would be the one that demonizes drag queens but not guns, but what do I know?

Twenty-six GOP senators co-sponsored Cruz’s dumb proposal, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina (S.C.), and Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), as well as all the big anti-abortion organizations like Alliance Defending Freedom and SBA Pro-Life America.

“Every human life is worthy of protection, and it is especially incumbent upon Americans and lawmakers to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Cruz said in a statement. “Designating June as Life Month is a recommitment to the American principle that every life has dignity. I call on my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly pass this resolution.” Gross.

If every human life is worthy of protection, then maybe Cruz would like to explain how, between 2019 (when Texas passed its six-week abortion ban) and 2023, his state’s maternal mortality rate rose by 33%, while the national rate fell by 7.5%.

Until he’s ready to answer that, this is an evergreen statement, but: Ted Cruz, shut the fuck up.

