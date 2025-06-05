Shut Up, Ted Cruz

Something we can all always agree on is that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sucks. Whether he’s abandoning his constituents for a tropical vacation, tweeting photos of Tesla cars to suck up to Elon Musk, letting Trump call his wife ugly, or dodging questions about supporting a federal abortion ban, Cruz is a sad little sycophantic husk of a human who is somehow both lumpy and rotted.

On Tuesday, the third day of Pride Month, Cruz introduced the joint ‘‘Life Month Resolution” in the Senate, announcing that he wants to designate June as “Life Month.” Why June? Because he wants it to commemorate the third anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Naturally.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) then took Cruz’s proposal one step further. Also on Tuesday, she introduced a resolution to “reclaim” June as “Family Month,” telling The Daily Wire that the American family “is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda.” In a hilarious op-ed, she further explained, “Instead of promoting family values, the Biden White House prioritized an agenda of so-called ‘Pride’—pride in delusion, pride in immorality, and pride in self-gratification.”