The Barefoot Contessa Got the Best Beer Pong Advice From…

Ina Garten is a national treasure—this much has been long established. Then, she went on tour to promote her new memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens. While on the road, the Barefoot Contessa has candidly discussed confessions from the book like, for instance, she and her husband Jeffrey’s marital woes, or their disinterest in procreating.

My favorite anecdote, however, was just included in an installment of Wall Street Journal‘s “The One” series. In the interview, Garten revealed that not only has she played beer pong, but that a certain legendary soccer player gave her some sound advice on how to win. Oh, and this all took place after a Taylor Swift concert.

“I’m crazy about Taylor Swift,” Garten told WSJ. “After the show, she invited us to go to a party that she gave for all of the crew. And my friend Kate said, ‘Let’s go play beer pong!'” I never imagined Swift’s after parties to be on the frattier side (at least not before she began dating Travis Kelce) but, sure!

“As we went over there Abby Wambach—who had just won the World Cup Championship for soccer—came over to me and said, I’m going to be your advisor,” she recalled. Of course, it wasn’t long before Wambach gave her some pointers because I’m sorry, but I personally can’t fathom Garten even in the mere presence of beer in a red solo cup let alone guzzling it.

“She said, ‘Get the fucking ball in the fucking cup!’” Garten giggled of Wambach, “and I was like, ‘That’s your advice?’” I mean, when it comes to beer pong, I have never known any better advice to be given than that.

When prompted whether Garten had ever played beer pong before or since and if she was any good at it, she replied a definitive “no!” to all three questions. Well, can’t make the perfect roast chicken and clear cups, I guess!

It’s well-documented that I’m not a Swiftie but if I were an international pop star, I, too, would want Ina Garten and Abby Wambach to play beer pong at my shows and their respective after parties…