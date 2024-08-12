What the Hell Happened on Stage at Sabrina Carpenter’s Outside Lands Set?

Over the weekend, something very concerning happened on stage during Sabrina Carpenter‘s set at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. No, I’m not referring to this gallingly low-energy cover of Nancy Sinatra‘s “These Boots Are Made For Walking” featuring Kacey Musgraves. I’m talking about the moment in which it appeared some fireworks went rogue, sending one panic-stricken pop diva into a few seconds of hysterics.

On Saturday night, Carpenter’s set was interrupted when the regularly scheduled pyrotechnics portion went amiss. In videos posted to X, it appears there was some sort of malfunction directly behind—and perilously close to—the raised platform where Carpenter was singing. After sparks quite literally flew, Carpenter screamed and went running from that part of the stage.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear like Carpenter was injured in any way. In fact, she didn’t even mention the mishap when she posted about the show. Following the set, Carpenter uploaded a series of photos to Instagram, with a caption that very simply praised her team, crew, and Musgraves for making it out to the festival. There have been some reports suggesting she did sustain an injury, though. The Sun, for instance, claimed Carpenter was actually “hit in the chest” by a firework. On her post, some fans commented asking if she was okay, with some referencing the story.

“sabrina girl are you okay? you scared us with your screams at the end of the show with the pyrotechnics,” one fan wrote. “a firework hit her in the chest she is not injured tho,” another responded. Frankly, if Carpenter had been hit, it wouldn’t exactly come as a surprise given her questionable proximity to the fireworks. I sincerely hope that part of the show either gets cut or gets a rewrite that includes less fire and maybe a Kevlar costume.

Meanwhile, because Trap has forced me to question the behind-the-scenes dynamics of every live music experience, I’m now wondering whether something nefarious was afoot and the malfunction was just a distraction set by a serial killer fleeing capture. Or, Katy Perry.