2 Elementary Schools Evacuated in Springfield, Ohio After Vance, Trump Push Racist Conspiracy Theory

On Friday, two different elementary schools in Springfield, Ohio, were evacuated, and one middle school was closed for the day, as the city faces a string of violent threats stemming from GOP politicians and influencers pushing a baseless, right-wing rumor. ABC News stressed that it wasn’t clear if Friday’s evacuations were due to a new threat, or due to the bomb threats that were emailed “to multiple agencies and media outlets” on Thursday morning. The outlet also noted that the source of these threats isn’t yet clear.

Officials are continuing to investigate, but the timing speaks for itself: The threats were sent after Donald Trump and JD Vance spent the week campaigning on a racist conspiracy theory that Haitian residents in the small town are stealing and eating their neighbors’ pets.

The lie emerged from a Facebook post from a right-wing account last week, later pushed by neo-Nazis on Twitter. The original post in question seems to allude to an August incident in Canton, Ohio—200 miles away from Springfield—involving a resident who was arrested for killing and attempting to eat a cat. (The woman is a citizen.) There’s no evidence whatsoever of Haitian migrants stealing or harming people’s pets, and Springfield police say they haven’t received any such reports. Ohio’s GOP Governor, Mike DeWine, also told reporters on Wednesday that the rumors had “no credible evidence.” Nonetheless, Haitian residents and all of Springfield now appear to be facing the violent consequences of Republicans’ gross fearmongering.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” Trump said at Tuesday’s presidential debate. “The people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” Before that, on Monday, Vance chose to inject the baseless rumor into the political mainstream, posting that “Haitian illegal immigrants” are “draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio,” also citing nonexistent “reports” that “show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country.” By Tuesday, Vance conceded that “it’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false.”