You Can Thank the White House’s 1st Female Chief of Staff for Getting These Anti-Abortion Men Elected
Susie "Ice Maiden" Wiles is being credited with Trump's victory, and has also been credited with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory in 2018 and Florida Sen. Rick Scott's victory in 2010.Photo: Screenshot/YouTube Politics 2024 Election
President-elect (ugh) Donald Trump made his first staffing pick on Thursday, naming his campaign manager, Susie “Ice Maiden” Wiles, as his White House chief of staff. According to seemingly everyone, Wiles is basically the reason Trump won, and also the reason Trump won Florida in 2016, and the reason Ron DeSantis became Florida’s governor in 2018, and the reason Rick Scott became Florida’s senator in 2010. Neat!
So while she will be the White House’s first-ever female chief of staff, that milestone gets canceled out by the fact that she achieved it through getting some of the most heinous and most anti-abortion politicians elected.
“Susie likes to stay sort of in the back, let me tell you,” Trump said while thanking Wiles in his victory speech on Wednesday. “The ice maiden we call her,” he continued while beckoning her to the podium. (No clear explanation on why she’s called the “Ice Maiden,” but stay tuned, I guess.) But the political strategist, who lived up to her reputation of hating the spotlight, merely shook Trump’s hand and refused to speak when he gestured her towards the mic.
Apart from being camera shy and having a weird nickname, what else do we know about Wiles? According to her campaign co-chair, Chris LaCivita, she’s great at taking out the trash! I’d argue she’s even better at taking the trash and ensuring it gets elected to positions of power, but tomayto, tomato.
