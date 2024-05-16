Anna Delvey’s Second Fashion Showcase Will Be In … a Courtroom

Anna Delvy at her first fashion showcase in September 2023. Photo: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Anna Delvey will appear at a hearing this week that will consider, among other things, the terms of her $10,000 bond, her house arrest, and a court-ordered ban on her using social media. But more importantly, according to her truly impressive PR team, is what the prolific scammer and fledgling fashion publicist will be wearing: designs from a brand she’s representing.

Delvey’s business partner, Kelly Cutrone (she of reality television fame), told Page Six that Delvey plans to treat her hearing as the first-ever “court-appearance-as-fashion-presentation.” Why not!

Last year, Delvey and Cutrone launched a fashion PR consultancy, aptly named the OutLaw Agency. The consultancy’s first event was a showcase during New York Fashion Week for SHAO, a suiting atelier. Its second, however, will turn a courtroom into a runway for Delvey, who will reportedly wear new designs from the brand. According to Page Six, Delvey has chosen a “custom SHAO New York black oversized twill suit with a high-waisted pencil skirt and a high slit paired with a white cotton button-down shirt with built-in shoulder pads and a silk velvet pussy bow tie.” Look I won’t lie to you: I’d wear it.

“Why are we as women being asked to dress a certain way when we enter a courtroom, or a boardroom, or a dinner party? Why are others trying to control our level of innocence based on what we wear?” Cutrone asked the tabloid. “This is discrimination in its most subtle and intriguing form and we’re here to change it up. We have respect for the legal system and they should have respect for the fashion system.” Nothing says “girl boss” like a court date for financial crimes!

Sketches of the designs published by Page Six show Delvey’s now-trademark accessory (an ankle monitor), and emblazoned upon the blazer lapel is a scarlet letter A. I think it’s safe to say the criminal justice system hasn’t dulled her delusions (or victim complex) one bit!