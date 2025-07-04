Inside the Mind of the Influencer Who Thinks You Should Be Rude to Waitstaff

Meet Courtney Palmer: Housewife, aspiring TikTok influencer, and self-proclaimed princess. She’s the face behind “Princess Treatment,” a newly viral, hyper-feminine philosophy that’s equal parts self-care, submissiveness, and delusion.

Her five minutes of fame began June 21, when she posted a nearly six-minute TikTok detailing how she (a “princess”) does not speak or even look at waitstaff while dining out.

“If I am at a restaurant with my husband, I do not talk to the hostess, I do not open any doors, and I do not order my own food,” she explains. Apparently, eye contact is masculine, and princesses don’t acknowledge service workers. “It’s not in any sense like, you’re better than the hostess, you’re just letting your husband lead, and be masculine.”

Naturally, the algorithm popped off, pushing the video to a whopping 6.4 million views. Cue the comments: “This isn’t princess treatment. This is hostage treatment,” wrote one user. “Are you okay???” wrote another.

People began duetting the video, many role-playing as the hostess who has to deal with her. She even scored the nickname “Princess Collarbone” for the way she dramatically pops her collarbone on camera. Palmer told The New York Times that the response to her TikTok had been “blindsiding.” My first reaction? Oh, great. Another wannabe-trad-wife being platformed by this godforsaken app. But what I uncovered after a deep psychological dive was far more disheartening.

Her magnum opus is a 29-part TikTok playlist titled “Princess Treatment,” a compilation of rambling monologues in which she defends her thesis and instructs women how to methodically manipulate their man into buying them Chanel flats.

The earliest video in the playlist was posted on February 14, but from there, the videos, which are labeled Part 1-29, are not in chronological order. Confusing, but she’s a princess, and we are her mere subjects. Regardless of when the videos were posted, they all feature bold proclamations on what it means to be a proper princess (aka 1950s housewife), eventually culminating in the now-infamous “don’t make eye contact with your server” hot take. And if you think I watched all 29 videos? You’re absolutely right.

The guide starts off surprisingly reasonable:

Part 1: Learn How You Talk About Yourself



“How you talk about yourself out loud to him, it matters. How you value yourself, how you value your space. It all matters,” Palmer explained in a video titled “Princess Treatment 101: Step One.” Negative self-talk? Keep it to yourself! A princess doesn’t have insecurities! OK, you can’t really argue with that. She further states that if your man hears you speaking poorly about yourself, he’ll subconsciously start to follow your lead, and explains how to subtly stroke your man’s ego, reinforcing the behaviors you want him to repeat. “Thank you so much for picking up your underwear. I love when you pick up your underwear.” Is this woman Pavlov’s Dog-ing her husband? If so, I’m down. Part 3: Emotional Regulation Jumping now to Part 3, which was posted on March 11 (whereas Part 2 was posted on March 26, see what I mean?). “Say what you need to say, and then be unbothered,” Palmer says in a video titled “unbothered energy.” Princesses are calm and composed. She then adds that if you let emotions fester, they will eventually come to the surface, and then you will act out. Acting out is not princess-like. Part 4: Repeat Your Daily Mantras So, this is where the guide really starts to lose its grip on reality. “I can see abundance in others’ TikTok following, therefore I know abundance exists,” Palmer repeats, while sitting in her Range Rover. (Bonus points if you repeat your mantras while wearing a Red Light Therapy LED face mask.) Then she reveals how she manifested herself that Range Rover as well as a Birkin, and argues that you need to actually go to the dealership or the Hermes to touch the items in order to create a physical manifestin. I’m living for the delusion, so I’ll keep listening. Part 5: Dress For the Character You Want to Play “Don’t just wear a dirty t-shirt and dirty shorts,” she says in a video captioned “Dress for the part” while wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and matching headband (very First Lady–era Hillary Clinton). I look down at my attire: Oh, God. Part 6: You Can Cry, But Don’t Yell On March 22nd, she explains an argument she recently had with her husband, and how no matter how upset she got, she never allowed herself to become hysterical: “I was never screaming. I was never lashing out. I was never physically attacking him.” She then nervously laughs as tears well up in her eyes and vacantly stares past the camera. Or, at least, that’s what I took away from this video. Courtney? Are you still there? She regains consciousness and goes on with her lesson, concluding that yelling=masculine, and crying=feminine. Bottom line, always be feminine. Simple. Part 7: Make Him Open the Pickle Jar Remember Pavlov’s Dogs! By making the man open the jar, you are reinforcing the behavior that he provides for you. Don’t allow yourself to be independent, because then you will take away his urge to be masculine. You’ll eventually be rewarded with becoming a stay-at-home mom, which is the ultimate goal. (Not stressing about work=no wrinkles=princess face). Part 8: Flowers and Nails Flowers are always in a vase. Nails are always done. She mentions that her husband usually buys her flowers, but it’s unclear if he’s expected to pay for her nails. Paying for your own nails? OK, girlboss! Part 9: How to Make Your Husband Buy You Stuff When He Has to Travel for Work What’s a princess to do if your husband has been spending more time away than usual? Sometimes up to three weeks at a time? Or if it seems like every other week, he’s away on business. Courtney prefaces this part by saying that her best friend gave her the idea (princesses stick together!), and says that if her husband’s been gone a while, she’ll ask, “I would love to see how you’re going to pay me back for all the extra labor I’ve been doing.” Enter: The Chanel flats. Good job, husband! Part 10: MORE Self Care Lemon water, cuticle oil, a face mask—Palmer, in this eight-minute-long ramble, details how to maintain Princess Treatment as a young mother. You’re overworked, and your husband can’t even come home to dinner on time. The solve??????: Self-care. Let him witness how much you value self-care, thereby demonstrating your worth. Now, the two of you don’t even spend time together. He watches TV while you exfoliate in silence. Parts 11-29: You No Longer Make Eye Contact, Not With the Waiter, Not With Your Reflection. You Fear That if Someone Looks Too Closely, They’ll Look Back and See the Hollowed-Out Shell of a Woman Held Together by Lemon Water and a Birkin. Or Worse, They Won't See You at All, Just Like Your Husband Doesn't. Congrats, you're a princess. At first, I thought I was watching a woman's self-love journey spiral into an engagement-fueled TikTok storm. But after studying Courtney's sunken eyes for the better part of an hour, I can only conclude that this woman's marriage sounds deeply broken. Her obsession with princess treatment feels less like a lifestyle and more like a coping mechanism dressed up as a dopamine-fueled content strategy. My prediction in two years: How to maintain femininity while suing for full custody. If this is what being a princess is, I'll keep talking to my server, thanks. 