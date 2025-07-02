Wisconsin Supreme Court Killed Its 176-Year-Old Abortion Ban

The Forward statue outside the Wisconsin State Capitol, which houses the Supreme Court. Photo: Shutterstock

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has officially struck down the state’s 1849 abortion ban—a rare win for abortion rights that comes three months after Elon Musk spent more than $20 million to try and buy the court for himself.

The 176-year-old ban—which stated that anyone other than the pregnant person “who intentionally destroys the life of an unborn child” could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine—snapped back into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The pre-Civil War law, which also threatened to enshrine fetal personhood, offered exceptions only for “therapeutic abortions,” whatever that means. At the time (in 2022, not 1849), the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Pro-Life Wisconsin planned to use the 1849 ban as an opening to also get IVF, birth control, and contraception banned.

But after Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers sued, a lower court blocked the ban in July 2023. Kaul and Evers argued that any abortion legislation passed during the 49 years of Roe should supersede the 1849 ban, including a 1985 law that allows abortion through “viability” (generally considered to be around 24 weeks, but it can vary by pregnancy), with exceptions for the life and health of the pregnant person.