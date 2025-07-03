Pixar Continues to Shoot Itself in the Foot

The studio behind Luca, Cars, and Monsters Inc. has seemingly decided that queer themes in media are not…relatable enough in the year of our Lord 2025? So the studio that gave us homoerotic Mike Wazowski and Sulley is now drawing the line at human characters seeming gay? OK.

On June 30, The Hollywood Reporter published an exposé into the making of Elio—Pixar’s latest film about an 11-year-old boy abducted by aliens because they’ve mistaken him for Earth’s intergalactic ambassador—and all its behind-the-scenes drama, stemming back to 2023. Apparently, Pixar didn’t want Elio to be queer-coded. Happy Pride!

Multiple insiders who worked on the film spoke to THR about director Adrian Molina and America Ferrera’s sudden departure. In 2023, Molina submitted a near-complete film to execs, who weren’t thrilled about the gay subtext—even though Molina, who is gay, reportedly wasn’t trying to make a coming-out story, just a story that reflected him as an artist.

“It was pretty clear through the production of the first version of the film that [studio leaders] were constantly sanding down these moments in the film that alluded to Elio’s sexuality of being queer,” an anonymous artist who worked on the film told THR.