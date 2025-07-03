House GOP Sells Out the Most Vulnerable Americans for Trump Merch
Before the House passed the "big, beautiful bill," there were whispers of multiple GOP holdouts. But according to the New York Times, those holdouts left the Oval Office on Wednesday with photos, autographs, and a sudden change of heart.Photo: Getty Images Politics
The House voted 218 to 214 on Thursday to pass Trump’s vile $4.5 trillion tax-breaks-and-spending-cuts bill, following an all-nighter in which House Speaker Mike Johnson—who has his son help him monitor his porn intake—made sure that any House Republican thinking about voting against the bill knew they shouldn’t fucking dare. The “big, beautiful bill” now goes to Trump’s desk, and he’s expected to sign it on Friday—the Fourth of July deadline he previously demanded.
“The amount of kids who are going to go without health care and food—people like my mom are going to be left to die because they don’t have access to health care,” Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.) said as she left the House chamber after the vote. “It’s just pretty unfathomable.”
Every Democrat voted against the nearly 1,000-page bill, with only two Republicans voting no: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
The horrid bill gives ICE an insane budget increase and extends and adds a bunch of tax cuts for the rich, while slashing food benefits for the poorest Americans, “defunding” abortion providers like Planned Parenthood, and cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid, the insurance program for children, pregnant people, people with disabilities, and people with low incomes. The cuts are expected to kick 10 million people off their healthcare. It also gets rid of Biden’s clean-energy tax credits, which is what Elon Musk has been so angry about.
I don’t think anyone is prepared for what they just did w/ ICE.
This is not a simple budget increase. It is an explosion – making ICE bigger than the FBI, US Bureau of Prisons, DEA,& others combined.