Man Posts Carl Jung Quotes to Intellectualize His Breakup

What’s the stupidest thing your ex has done online after you broke up? I’ll go first! One of mine began sharing my work on his Instagram stories with lame captions like “points were made!” or three fire emojis. Men are dumb on a normal day, but when they’re sad? Prepare to giggle. In fact, I’m sure Katy Perry is doing just that right about now.

On Wednesday, Perry’s ex-fiancé of six years, Orlando Bloom, re-posted a carousel of musings supposedly from the Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung (and shared by an account called @sapienkind). Tell us you didn’t meet anyone worthwhile at the Bezos wedding without telling us you didn’t meet anyone worthwhile at the Bezos wedding, am I right?

“Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness,” the first post read. No disrespect to Jung but…would it, though? If all my causes of sadness (the “big, beautiful bill,” boiling temperatures, and hey, the Bezos wedding) were gone, I think I’d still know happiness.